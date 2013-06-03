June 3 An experimental cancer drug from BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc has proven to be effective in
treating patients with breast or ovarian cancers caused by
mutation in the BRCA gene that repairs damaged DNA, early data
show.
The drug, BMN673, is part of a new class known as PARP
inhibitors.
PARP, or poly ADP ribose polymerase, is an enzyme used by
the body to repair broken DNA that can also be used by cancer
cells to survive. By blocking PARP, drugmakers hope to prevent
cancer cells from spreading.
Mutations in the BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes, which normally
function by interacting with damaged DNA to help repair it, can
increase a woman's risk of breast cancer 60 percent to 80
percent. The mutations are also associated with a higher risk of
ovarian cancer.
BioMarin, which makes drugs for rare diseases, said it plans
to begin a pivotal trial in patients with metastatic breast
cancer in the fourth quarter of this year.
The data, presented at a meeting of the American Society of
Clinical Oncology, showed that 11 out of 25 evaluated ovarian
cancer patients had tumor shrinkage of at least 30 percent.
A health benefit was observed in 82 percent of those
patients, the company said.
In the 18 BRCA breast cancer patients, seven had tumor
shrinkage and 12 patients had a clinical benefit. All signs of
the cancer disappeared in one patient.
Patients whose cancer is because of defects in the BRCA-gene
"have no targeted treatment options ... PARP inhibitors offer
that potential in BRCA-related cancers," Johann de Bono,
professor of experimental cancer medicine at the Institute of
Cancer Research in London, said in a statement.
The researchers said BMN673 was generally well-tolerated.
Up to 20 percent of patients with chronic dosing experienced a
decrease in the ability of bone marrow to produce blood cells.
Fatigue, nausea and hair loss were observed in 20 percent to 30
percent of patients.