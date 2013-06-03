By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 3 Researchers have been working
for years to determine whether genetic glitches are driving high
rates of especially deadly breast cancer in black women in the
United States.
Now, the most comprehensive genetic study yet found that one
in five black women already diagnosed with breast cancer and
referred for genetic counseling had at least one of 18 genetic
mutations known to increase the risk of the disease.
The findings, presented on Monday at the American Society of
Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, suggest that
inherited mutations may be more common that expected in blacks
with breast cancer, pointing to the need for broader genetic
counseling and screening among these women and their family
members.
Although white women in the United States are slightly more
likely to develop breast cancer than black women overall, in
women under 45, breast cancer is more common in black women. And
it's more deadly.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, black women in the United States have the highest
breast cancer death rates of all racial and ethnic groups and
are 40 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than white
women.
"For many years, we've seen breast cancer take a heavy toll
on African American women, and this study begins to resolve
unanswered questions about what's driving these disparities,"
said Dr Jane Churpek of the University of Chicago.
Churpek and her colleagues used a new genomic test available
to academic researchers called BROCA that allowed the team to
look at 18 breast cancer susceptibility genes at one time. They
tested 249 women with breast cancer who were referred for
genetic counseling at the University of Chicago.
Overall, 22 percent of these women had at least one mutation
that increased their risk of breast cancer. Changes in commonly
known breast cancer genes BRCA1 and BRCA2 accounted for 79
percent of the mutations. Women with mutations in these genes
have a 37 percent to 85 percent lifetime risk of breast cancer,
compared with a 12 percent risk among women in the general
population.
"Those are the two that are the best characterized and that
we have the best prevention methods for," Churpek said in an
interview.
About 21 percent of the women had mutations in other breast
cancer susceptibility genes, including CHEK2, PALB2, ATM and
PTEN. The mutations within these genes differed from woman to
woman, suggesting the need for more comprehensive testing.
"Almost all of the mutations were different. This is
important. For some populations, we can use tests which only
look at a few sites in a few genes. That technique will not work
in this population with such great genetic diversity," Churpek
said.
DECIDING WHEN TO TEST
Dr. Sylvia Adams, a breast cancer expert at New York
University and a spokeswoman for ASCO, said the findings should
not be taken to mean that all black women should get genetic
testing for breast cancer. Rather, it is a reminder to doctors
to refer young black women with breast cancer to a genetic
counselor in the hopes of preventing future cancers among their
family members.
"This is to detect an inherited trait that can be passed on
to their family members," she said. Adams was not involved in
the study.
Churpek also cautioned against using the study findings to
draw conclusions about breast cancer risk and the wider
community of black women.
Among women included in the study, the main risk factors
were the age at which they developed breast cancer and the type,
namely triple-negative breast cancer, a very aggressive form of
the disease that is especially hard to treat.
Churpek said black women with breast cancer who are young,
have triple-negative cancer or have a family member with breast
or ovarian cancer should ask their doctors about whether they
should get genetic counseling and testing.
Doctors in a press briefing noted that blacks in the United
States have been under-studied and that black women with breast
cancer are less likely to be referred to genetic counseling
services, even among women with a family history of these
cancers.
Patients will find other hurdles to comprehensive testing.
The gene test used in the study, BROCA, is available to
academic researchers. But doctors practicing outside of academic
facilities who want to test for the same genes may have to do so
by ordering a series of tests, given that the patents for the
BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene tests are held by Myriad Genetics,
which prohibits them from being included in broader commercially
available tests, Churpek said.
That could change later this month as the U.S. Supreme Court
is set to rule on whether companies can hold patents on human
genes.