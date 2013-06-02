By Deena Beasley
CHICAGO, June 2 Breast cancer is less likely to
recur if women previously treated for the disease take the drug
tamoxifen for 10 years, instead of the recommended five years,
according to a British study.
The study was a component of a larger international trial,
for which similar results were announced last year.
"I think it's huge because it's the second trial to show a
benefit for 10 years versus five years," said Dr. Sandra Swain,
medical director of the Cancer Institute at Washington Hospital
Center and president of the American Society of Clinical
Oncology, or ASCO. "It is important not only in the U.S., but
for the world. It is a very inexpensive drug."
Tamoxifen, available as a low-cost generic, has long been
used for younger, premenopausal, women with early-stage breast
cancer that responds to estrogen. Most start taking the
estrogen-blocking drug immediately after completing their
initial surgery or chemotherapy.
Around 70 percent of breast cancers are estrogen-receptor
positive, meaning they are fueled by the hormone.
ASCO guidelines now call for women at increased risk of
breast cancer to take tamoxifen for five years. For
postmenopausal women, the guidelines say raloxifene, an estrogen
receptor modulator sold by Eli Lilly under the brand
name Evista, may also be considered.
The latest findings, presented at the annual ASCO meeting in
Chicago this weekend, found that side effects increased with
longer tamoxifen use, but concluded that overall benefits
outweigh those risks.
Researchers estimated that, compared with taking no
tamoxifen, 10 years of the drug reduces breast cancer death
rates by a third in the first 10 years and by half after that.
"Until now, there have been doubts whether continuing
tamoxifen beyond five years is worthwhile," said lead study
author Richard Gray, professor of medical statistics at the
University of Oxford.
Between 1991 and 2005, 6,953 women in the United Kingdom who
had been taking tamoxifen for five years were randomly assigned
to continue treatment or to stop immediately.
Breast cancer recurred in 16.7 percent of the 10-year group,
compared with 19.3 percent in the five-year group.
Longer treatment also reduced the risk of dying from breast
cancer. The women who continued tamoxifen treatment had a 25
percent lower recurrence rate and a 23 percent lower breast
cancer mortality rate than the women who had been allocated to
stop after only five years.
The results were called "practice changing for premenopausal
women with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer," by Dr.
Sylvia Adams, associate professor New York University School of
Medicine.
In the United States, postmenopausal women at high risk of
breast cancer are usually offered drugs in a newer class known
as aromatase inhibitors, such as Arimidex, sold by AstraZeneca
.
"For premenopausal women the standard of care will likely
include 10 years of tamoxifen," Dr. Adams said. "For women who
enter menopause during that period, AIs are still an option.
Tamoxifen will also be an option."
Rare but serious side effects of tamoxifen include increased
risk of endometrial cancer (cancer of the lining of the uterus),
blood clots and stroke.
The British researchers said they observed no excess
incidence of stroke with 10 years of tamoxifen therapy, although
the endometrial cancer risk was higher. They estimated that for
every endometrial cancer death that occurs as a side effect of
long-term tamoxifen, 30 deaths from breast cancer would be
prevented.