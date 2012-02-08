Feb 8 Breast cancer is often considered
more deadly among younger women, but older women -- particularly
those over 75 -- are actually more likely to die of the disease,
according to an international study.
Researchers, who tracked thousands of women and published
their findings in the Journal of the American Medical
Association, said that among women diagnosed with a certain
common type of breast cancer, those over 75 years-old were 63
percent more likely to die of it than women under 65.
"I suspect it's undertreatment. We did show the rates of
chemotherapy and radiation therapy are less in the older group,"
said Stephen Jones, medical director at US Oncology Research in
Texas and one of the study's authors.
The study focused on nearly 10,000 women who had already
gone through menopause and who had been diagnosed with hormone
receptor-positive breast cancer.
That's the most common type of the disease and is considered
less dangerous than the hormone receptive-negative types because
it is often slower growing and might respond to hormone
treatments.
Younger women are more likely than older women to have the
receptor-negative cancer, and they also tend to be diagnosed at
a later stage, leading to the idea that breast cancer is more
deadly for them.
In the study, researchers found that five out of every 100
women diagnosed under age 65 and six out of every 100 women
diagnosed between 65 and 74 years-old died from breast cancer
within five years.
But among women over age 75 at the time of their diagnosis,
eight out of every 100 died from the cancer.
"What's different in older women is they tend to get lesser
and poorer treatment," said Hyman Muss of the University of
North Carolina School of Medicine, who was not involved with the
study.
Nearly all the women in the study went through surgery, but
just half of the women over age 75 had radiation, and just five
percent had chemotherapy.
In comparison, 75 percent of women under age 65 received
radiation and 51 percent had chemotherapy.
"There are beliefs that older women do not benefit from
chemotherapy as much as younger women, and that the side effects
are worse," said Gerrit-Jan Liefers, a researcher at Leiden
University Medical Centre in The Netherlands who also worked on
the study.
He added that patients themselves may also be more hesitant
to treat their cancer aggressively.
Though a recent study found that the rates of breast cancer
deaths have been slowing, older women have had smaller gains
than younger women, which the authors attributed in part to less
aggressive treatment, perhaps due to concerns the treatment
could cause more problems than the disease.
Muss said it's possible to overtreat elderly patients, but
that otherwise healthy women in their 70s would likely benefit
from chemotherapy.
"We need to teach doctors not to think of a person's
chronologic age, but think of their functional age," he said.
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)