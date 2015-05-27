CHICAGO May 27 A group of international
researchers is making the case that genetic tests that look for
multiple hereditary genes suspected of being linked to breast
cancer should not be offered until they are proven to be valid
and useful in clinical practice.
Such tests, made by several companies including Myriad
Genetics Inc, Ambry Genetics, Invitae and
Illumina Inc, cover up to 100 inherited cancer genes,
including more than 20 for breast cancer.
They have become increasingly popular since June 2013, when
the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated patents held by Myriad on
BRCA1 and BRCA2, two well-characterized genes that put a woman
at high risk for breast, ovarian and other cancers.
What the researchers are concerned about are lesser-known
genes included in the tests.
"The reality is that we don't have good risk estimates for
mutations that occur in many of the genes on the panels," said
Fergus Couch, a breast cancer expert at Mayo Clinic in
Rochester, Minnesota.
Couch is one of 17 genetics experts arguing against the use
of such panel tests in a paper published on Wednesday in the New
England Journal of Medicine. In the paper, researchers proposed
that "a genomic test should not be offered until its clinical
validity has been established."
It comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers
how to regulate lab-developed diagnostic tests, which include
most genetic tests. Currently, lab-developed tests fall under
guidelines established by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement
Amendments (CLIA) of 1988. But under CLIA, such tests are not
required to prove clinical validity or utility, meaning the
information aids patient care.
Some experts have argued that including lesser-known genes
in the tests is critical for generating enough data to determine
their disease risk. But the tests can leave patients and doctors
wondering what the results mean.
"It's been pretty widely assumed that all of these genes on
all of these panels have clear clinical validity," meaning the
genes are clearly associated with cancer, said University of
Pennsylvania breast cancer expert Dr. Susan Domchek, a study
co-author. "The point of this article was to say, we're not
finished with that step yet."
Several insurance companies have already decided not to pay
for the tests.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services issued a draft statement saying large panel
tests for BRCA genes that include genes not relevant to the
patient "are not reasonable and necessary."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Ken Wills)