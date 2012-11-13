Nov 13 Terminally-ill cancer patients are less
likely to get aggressive end-of-life treatment, such as
chemotherapy in the last two weeks of life, when they talk with
their doctors early on about how they want to die, according to
a U.S. study.
The analysis, which appeared in the Journal of Clinical
Oncology, involved 1,231 people with advanced lung or colon
cancer who died over a 14-month period during a larger cancer
study. Researchers interviewed patients or their care-givers
about whether and when the patients had discussions with their
doctors about end-of-life care.
Treatment aimed at keeping those patients alive at the end
is often expensive and may not improve their quality of life or
comfort. It also may involve more time in the hospital rather
than at home or in hospice care.
"Aggressive care at the end of life for individual patients
isn't necessarily bad, it's just that most patients who
recognize they're dying don't want to receive that kind of
care," said lead author Jennifer Mack, at the Dana-Farber Cancer
Institute in Boston.
Mack and her colleagues also checked medical records for
signs of end-of-life discussions and for any treatment and
hospitalizations cancer patients had in their last month of
life.
They found that most patients - 88 percent - had end-of-life
discussions, but more than one-third of those took place less
than a month before the patient died, when their health was
likely already deteriorating. Close to two-thirds of the talks
happened when the patients were in the hospital.
Almost half of the study participants received aggressive,
life-prolonging care, Mack's team said.
But those who'd had end-of-life discussions more than a
month before dying were 50 to 60 percent less likely to get that
extra treatment than patients who put off those talks or didn't
have them at all.
Patients and caregivers who reported having the discussions
with doctors were almost seven times more likely to end up in
hospice than those who didn't recall end-of-life talks.
"A lot of patients don't want (aggressive treatment), but
they don't recognized that they're dying or that this is
relevant for them, said Camilla Zimmermann, head of the
palliative care program at University Health Network in Toronto.
"The earlier you discuss these things, the more options you
have. If you wait too long, you end up having these discussions
with someone you don't know, that you just met, in an inpatient
setting."
Zimmermann, who wasn't involved in the study, believes it's
never to early to initiated discussions about end-of-life
preferences, even though it can be uncomfortable.
"I think people are afraid that bringing up these
discussions is going to make them die," she said. "Bringing up
these discussions is really going to protect them from an
outcome they don't want in the end."
SOURCE: bit.ly/qPtMdm
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)