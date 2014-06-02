By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 2 A new type of personalized
cancer therapy in which immune cells are harvested from
patients' tumors, grown in the lab and infused back into
patients showed dramatic results in a small, government-led
trial in women with advanced cervical cancer, U.S. researchers
said on Monday.
Two women in the study who had tumors that had spread
throughout their bodies had a complete remission of their
cancers after a single treatment, according to the study
presented at the American College of Clinical Oncology meeting
in Chicago.
The trial by researchers at the National Cancer Institute is
the first to show that this promising new technology known as
adoptive T cell therapy can have an impact in solid tumors, said
Dr Renier Brentjens, director of cellular therapeutics at
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who was not involved in
the study.
The approach attempts to take advantage of the body's own T
cells - infection-fighting white blood cells that recognize and
mount an attack on harmful invaders such as viruses and cancer.
Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering have already shown
dramatic results in blood cancers such as acute lymphoblastic
leukemia.
"This is yet another example of a successful application of
adoptive T cell immunotherapy, now in the realm of solid tumors,
such as cervical cancers," Brentjens said. "We're starting to
see that T cells, if properly targeted, can eradicate incurable
metastatic cancers."
In this early-stage trial, researchers studied nine women
with metastatic cervical cancer caused by the human
papillomavirus (HPV) in whom there are currently few treatment
options.
For the therapy, researchers essentially beefed up the
patients' own weak immune responses to the cancer by removing T
cells that recognize two HPV-related proteins known as E6 and
E7. The team then grew up batches of these HPV-targeting immune
cells and returned them to the patients to fight the cancer.
Of the nine women tested, three responded. One had a partial
response in which the tumor shrank by nearly 40 percent and two
patients had complete remission of their cancers that lasted for
11 months in one patient and 18 months in the other.
"What this means is on a very specific level is patients
that have otherwise metastatic cervical cancer now have a
treatment option that may in about a third of cases provide them
with durable disease response," Brentjens said.
Tinkering with the immune system in this way caused some
serious side effects, however, including low blood counts and
infections, but the findings are promising enough to expand the
trial to more patients, the team said.
Study leader Dr Christian Hinrichs of the National Cancer
Institute said this so-called "proof-of-principal" study shows
the experimental technology "can cause complete remission of
metastatic cervical cancer and that this remission can be
long-lasting."
He said the findings suggest that this area of research
known as cellular therapy might be used in a broader range of
tumors than previously thought.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)