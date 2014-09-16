* Less invasive test could improve screening uptake
* Cervical cancer killed some 266,000 women in 2012
* Vast majority of cases, deaths are in poorer countries
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 16 A simple urine test for the
virus that causes cervical cancer could offer a less invasive
and more acceptable alternative to the conventional cervical
smear test, researchers said on Tuesday.
In a study comparing the accuracy of urine sample testing
with smear testing conducted by a doctor, scientists from
Britain and Spain found the results were good and said using the
urine test to detect human papillomavirus (HPV) could lead to
more women agreeing to be screened.
"The detection of HPV in urine is non-invasive, easily
accessible and acceptable to women, and a test with these
qualities could considerably increase uptake," the researchers
said on Tuesday in thebmj.com, the online version of the British
Medical Journal.
The study, which analysed 14 studies involving 1,443
sexually active women, was led by Neha Pathak of the women's
health research unit at Queen Mary University of London.
Compared with cervical smear samples, urine HPV testing had
an overall sensitivity -- the proportion of positives correctly
identified -- of 87 percent, and a specificity -- the proportion
of negatives correctly identified -- of 94 percent.
Urine testing for the particularly high risk strains of HPV
that cause the majority of cervical cancer cases, had an overall
sensitivity of 73 percent and a specificity of 98 percent
compared with cervical samples.
HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted
infections, with up to 80 percent of sexually active women
infected at some point in their lives.
Infection with specific high risk strains of HPV can cause
cervical cancer, which kills around 266,000 women a year
globally, according to the World Health Organisation.
By the far the vast majority of cervical cancer deaths are
in poorer countries where access to screening and prevention
methods is less widely available.
In a smear test, an instrument called a speculum is inserted
into the vagina to allow access to the cervix and a brush is
used to collect cells from the surface of the cervix.
In wealthier developed countries, cervical screening for HPV
has been in place for many years and have been able to catch
many potential cancer cases before they develop.
More recently, national immunisation programmes using
vaccines from drugmakers Merck and GlaxoSmithKline
have been launched to protect girls from HPV.
Yet in developing nations, where some 445,000 cases were
diagnosed and 230,000 women died of cervical cancer in 2012,
infrastructures have not yet been established to run national
screening programmes and HPV vaccination is still rare.
In a commentary on Pathak's study, Henry Kitchener,
professor and chair of gynaecological oncology at Manchester
University noted that even in developed countries such as
Britain, for example, cervical screening coverage has fallen
below 80 percent in recent years.
This is partly due to some complacency about cervical cancer
as it starts to be come less common, he said, but also partly
due to emotional factors such as embarrassment or fear of an
invasive speculum examination.
Using a urine test instead of a smear could persuade those
reluctant women to come for regular screening, Kitchener said,
while in lower income countries that lack infrastructure "self
sampling (urine testing) might even be beneficial and cost
effective for all women who are eligible for screening".
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)