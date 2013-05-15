By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES May 15 After decades of using
one-size-fits-all therapies to combat cancer, doctors are using
new tools to help decide when their patients can skip
chemotherapy or other harsh treatments.
An approach to oncology that has been in place for decades
is beginning to yield to an arsenal of long-term clinical
studies, genetic tests and novel drugs that target cancer cells
and their infrastructure.
"What is happening is a combination of new technology and
more-targeted cancer drugs," said Dr Sandra Swain, medical
director of the Cancer Institute at Washington Hospital Center
and president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO). "We've tried the approach of big, nonspecific treatments
... We have found that throwing chemo at patients has not
(necessarily) cured them."
Traditional chemotherapy drugs work by interfering with the
entire body's system of cell replication, causing harsh side
effects like fatigue and hair loss.
Since the completion of the human genome project in 2003,
scientists have made progress in unlocking the genetic basis of
a range of diseases, including cancer. That has paved the way
for genetic testing as well as drugs that block specific
pathways that cancer cells use to grow and reproduce.
Such targeted cancer drugs, which sometimes preclude the
need for chemotherapy, are being sold by companies ranging from
Pfizer Inc, the world's largest drugmaker, to Ariad
Pharmaceuticals Inc, which early this year launched its
first drug, to treat leukemia.
At the same time, large-scale studies that look at whether
some types of patients are better off with less treatment are
giving doctors more confidence to hold off on using traditional
cancer drugs.
Laurie Levin, now 64, was successfully treated in her 20s
for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but faced a dilemma after being
diagnosed with brest cancer in 2005 since the earlier radiation
and chemotherapy had already raised her risk of developing heart
problems or leukemia.
A $4,000 genetic test showed that her breast cancer was
unlikely to return, providing the confidence to undergo a
lumpectomy and avoid chemotherapy.
"It was like someone handed me my life back when I got those
results," she said.
Use of the Oncotype DX test, which analyzes genes involved
in tumor recurrence, has cut the use of chemotherapy in U.S.
breast cancer patients by 20 percent over the past eight years,
according to its maker, Genomic Health Inc. The company
recently launched a similar test designed to measure whether men
with prostate cancer need to undergo surgery or radiation.
Tests and studies can clarify treatment, but costs remain on
the upswing because the newest drugs are very expensive, with
monthly price tags often in the thousands of dollars. By 2016
annual global sales of cancer drugs will nearly triple, to $88
billion from a decade earlier, according to IMS Health.
'RIGHT-SIZING TREATMENT'
The "less is more" approach to cancer will be one highlight
of ASCO's annual meeting in Chicago that begins at the end of
this month. On Wednesday, ASCO released thousands of abstracts
on new clinical trials of cancer treatments.
One large, long-term study found that most men diagnosed
with early-stage seminoma, a common type of testicular cancer,
did fine with no treatment following surgery to remove the
tumors.
Cure rates for the disease have always been quite high.
Several European countries, including Denmark where the study
was conducted, monitor seminoma patients for any relapse before
further treatment. In the United States, about half of
early-stage patients are still given radiation or chemotherapy,
according to ASCO.
"Opting for surveillance spares patients, most of whom are
young men, from the harmful side effects of chemotherapy and
radiation without diminishing their chances for a long and
healthy life," said ASCO's incoming president, Dr Clifford
Hudis, in a statement.
Physicians say it is difficult to quantify in statistics,
but there is growing recognition that less is more in terms of
potentially toxic cancer treatments. The approach is especially
important for young patients who will have many years ahead of
them after beating an initial bout of cancer.
"We are right-sizing treatment," said Dr. James Mohler,
chair of the department of urology at Roswell Park Cancer
Institute in Buffalo, New York. He pointed to recent national
guidelines calling for "active surveillance" of older men
diagnosed with slower-growing prostate cancer.
A study presented earlier this year at an ASCO meeting in
Florida found similar survival rates for men with high-risk
prostate cancer who received radiation and either 18 or 36
months of hormone therapy. The findings suggest the therapy,
which causes significant side effects, could be given for less
than the current standard of 24 to 36 months.
Another recent study out of the Duke Cancer Institute in
Durham, North Carolina, found that survival odds for women with
early-stage breast cancer who underwent breast-preserving
surgery such as lumpectomy were as good as, or even better than,
the odds for women who had mastectomies.
"We are going to see reevaluations of very successful
therapies to determine whether or not we can achieve the same
results using less treatment," said Dr Armand Keating, director
of the hematology division at the University of Toronto and
president of the American Society of Hematology.
The first-ever study showing that a type of leukemia could
be cured without using chemotherapy was released in December.
The Italian-German study found that a combination of a
derivative of vitamin A, known as ATRA, and arsenic trioxide, a
newer drug, worked as well as ATRA and chemotherapy in patients
newly diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL).
"APL used to be one of the most dreaded strains of cancer,
but with ATRA and chemo the results are very gratifying,"
Keating said. "Now we have two agents that are not chemo agents
... That to me is a milestone. I can't see any reason why this
wouldn't become the standard of care."
A recent trial conducted in France found that omitting
standard chemotherapy, which has been linked to heart damage,
from the initial treatment of a type of childhood leukemia did
not reduce survival outcomes.
"The nice thing is you have omitted a potentially toxic
agent that contributes to morbidity and maybe mortality down the
road," Keating said.
The priciest therapies are designed to take advantage of
genetic mutations associated with cancer cells, some of them
found only in a small percentage of patients.
A new drug for melanoma, BRAF inhibitor Zelboraf from Roche
Holding AG, is designed to work by targeting a specific
genetic mutation found in about half of all melanomas. Patients
are first tested to see if they have it.
Pfizer's lung-cancer drug Xalkori, which targets a mutation
in the ALK gene, works in about 4 percent of lung cancer
patients. It also has been effective as a treatment for a rare
but aggressive type of childhood lymphoma.
"We've been really trying for years to be more precise about
who needs treatment ... Now we are more able to achieve it,"
said Swain.