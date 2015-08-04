* Pill has 200,000 endometrial cancer cases in past decade
* Busts myth that oral contraceptives raise cancer risk
* Previous studies show pill protects against ovarian cancer
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Aug 5 Using an oral contraceptive, often
referred to as "the pill", gives long-term protection against
womb cancer and the longer it is used the greater the reduction
in risk, scientists said on Wednesday.
In an analysis of all available evidence, the researchers
said an estimated 400,000 womb cancer cases had been prevented
by use of the pill in wealthy countries the past 50 years,
including some 200,000 in the last decade.
"The strong protective effect of oral contraceptives against
endometrial cancer - which persists for decades after stopping
the pill - means that women who use it when they are in their
20s or even younger continue to benefit into their 50s and
older, when cancer becomes more common," said Valerie Beral, a
professor at Britain's Oxford University who co-led the study.
"Previous research has shown that the pill also protects
against ovarian cancer. People used to worry that the pill might
cause cancer, but in the long term the pill reduces the risk of
getting cancer."
For their study, published in The Lancet Oncology journal,
Beral's team pooled data on 27,276 women with endometrial cancer
in 36 studies from North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and
South Africa -- using virtually all the epidemiological evidence
ever collected on the effect of oral contraceptives.
They found that for every 5 years on the pill, the risk of
endometrial cancer reduces by about a quarter.
In high-income countries, they found, 10 years of oral
contraceptive use reduces the risk of developing endometrial
cancer before age 75 from 2.3 to 1.3 cases per 100 users.
Although oestrogen levels in oral contraceptives have
decreased markedly over the years, with pills in the 1960s
typically containing more than double the oestrogen dose of
pills in the 1980s, the study found the reduction in endometrial
cancer risk was at least as great for women who used the pill
during the 1980s as for those who used it in earlier decades.
The results suggest the amount of hormones in the lower-dose
pills is still sufficient to reduce the incidence of endometrial
cancer, Beral said.
The risk reduction was broadly in line with the number of
years a woman used the pill, the study found, and was not
affected significantly by other factors such as a woman's
reproductive history, body fat levels, ethnicity, or alcohol and
tobacco use.
