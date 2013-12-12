* Some 14.1 million new cancer cases diagnosed in 2012
* WHO agency sees new cases up to 19.3 million by 2025
* Experts say marked rise in breast cancer must be addressed
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Dec 12 The global death toll from cancer
rose to 8.2 million in 2012 with sharp rises in breast cancer as
the disease tightened its grip in developing nations struggling
to treat an illness driven by Western lifestyles.
Cancer deaths were up 8 percent from 7.6 million in a
previous survey in 2008 and breast cancer killed 522,000 women
last year, up 14 percent in the same period, according to the
World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on
Cancer (IARC).
"Breast cancer is also a leading cause of cancer death in
the less developed countries of the world," said David Forman,
head of IARC's Section of Cancer Information, the group that
compiles the global cancer data.
He said this was "partly because a shift in lifestyles is
causing an increase in incidence, and partly because clinical
advances to combat the disease are not reaching women living in
these regions."
An estimated 14.1 million people developed cancer in 2012,
up from 12.7 million in 2008. And 1.7 million women were newly
diagnosed with breast cancer last year, up by more than 20
percent from 2008.
IARC's report, called GLOBOCAN 2012, gives the most
up-to-date estimates for 28 different types of cancer in 184
countries and offers an overview of the global cancer burden.
It found that the most commonly diagnosed cancers worldwide
in men and women combined were lung, breast and colorectal
cancers. The most common causes of cancer death were lung, liver
and stomach cancers.
SUBSTANTIVE INCREASE
Projecting forward, IARC experts said they expected "a
substantive increase" in cancer cases worldwide, with annual new
cases predicted to rise to 19.3 million by 2025 as the global
population both grows and ages.
Worldwide trends show that in developing countries going
through rapid societal and economic change, the shift towards
lifestyles more typical of richer industrialised countries leads
to a rising burden of cancers linked to reproduction, diet and
hormones.
The IARC report said cancer incidence - the number of new
cases each year - has been increasing in most regions of the
world, but noted what it said were "huge inequalities" between
rich and poor countries.
While rates of new cancer cases are still highest in more
developed regions, death rates are relatively much higher in
less developed countries because people's tumours are often not
detected and diagnosed early enough due to a lack of screening
and access to treatment.
"An urgent need in cancer control today is to develop
effective and affordable approaches to the early detection,
diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer among women living in
less developed countries," said Christopher Wild, IARC's
director.
He said it was critical to bring rates of disease and death
in poorer countries in line with progress made in recent years
in treating and curing some cancers on wealthier countries.
One stark example of the inequality is in cervical cancer -
which kills hundreds of thousands of women in Africa each year
but can be largely avoided with a vaccine or successfully
treated if it is picked up early enough with screening.
In sub-Saharan Africa, 34.8 new cases of cervical cancer are
diagnosed per 100,000 women each year, and 22.5 per 100,000
women die from the disease. That compares with 6.6 and 2.5 per
100,000 women respectively in North America.
"These findings bring into sharp focus the need to implement
the tools already available for cervical cancer, notably HPV
vaccination combined with well organised national programmes for
screening and treatment," Wild said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Alister Doyle)