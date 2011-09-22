Sept 22 Old, poor and Hispanic women are all
more likely to have unnecessary breast cancer surgery despite
2005 recommendations for gentler treatment, according to a U.S.
study.
Based on a California state cancer registry, researchers
whose findings were published in the Archives of Surgery found
that more than a third of some 18,000 women who had undergone a
mastectomy for early-stage breast cancer had had lymph nodes
under the armpits removed as well.
Yet for these women, their cancer had not yet spread beyond
the breast.
"The women that were getting this unnecessary surgery were
more likely to be of lower socioeconomic status, were older, or
were Hispanic," said Sharon Lum, a breast surgeon at Loma Linda
University in California, who worked on the study.
In 2005, guidelines recommended surgery that spares most of
the lymph nodes, avoiding side effects such as pain, swelling
and numbness later on.
In addition, since the mid-2000s, the American Society of
Clinical Oncology has urged doctors to consider removing only
the lymph nodes closest to the tumor to see if the cancer had
spread beyond the breast.
Even if it had, a study earlier this year suggested that
removing the lymph nodes does not help women live longer, as
long as they are getting chemotherapy and radiation.
Lum said it was hard to figure out why the women receiving
the unnecessary surgery were from those particular groups from
the data. The gentler surgery isn't more expensive, but it does
require more coordination between different departments, adding
an extra step that some surgeons might prefer to avoid, Lum
added.
"There are surgeons that choose not to do it, and there are
patients that don't know it's better," she said.
"The take-home message for patients and surgeons is, you
have to be educated about the downstream consequences of the
surgery you choose to do."
In an editorial published along with the study, Jan Wong of
East Carolina University in Greensville, North Carolina, said
the study raises troubling questions.
"Do these data lend further evidence to the difficult of
tranlsation evidence-based recommendations of care into clinical
practice? If so, what are these reasons for this and how might
this be corrected?" he wrote.
"Might these data suggest the selective management of women
with early breast cancer based on the level of insurance
coverage?"
He added that the study showed that health care systems need
to more carefully examine the process of care and intervene with
corrective action when needed.
SOURCE: bit.ly/oJk1hK
(Reporting from New York by Frederik Joelving at Reuters
Health; editing by Elaine Lies)