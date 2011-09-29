Sept 29 Middle-aged men are twice as likely as
women to end up with a cancer diagnosis after a colonoscopy,
according to an Austrian study that challenges current screening
guidelines.
Currently, people at average risk of colon cancer start
screening for the disease at age 50, regardless of gender.
But the study, published in the Journal of the American
Medical Association, shows a discrepancy of nearly 10 years
between men and women in the development of colon and rectal
tumors.
The study found that around 80 55-year-old men would need to
undergo colonoscopies to spot one cancer, with the same true for
65-year-old women. The same logic held for the pre-cancerous
growths called advanced adenomas, which doctors also look for
during colonoscopies.
"Among a cohort of Austrian individuals undergoing screening
colonoscopy, the prevalence and number needed to screen for
advanced adenomas were comparable between men aged 45 to 49
years and women aged 55 to 59 years," wrote lead researcher
Monika Ferlitsch, of the Medical University of Vienna.
But a U.S. expert warned about making decisions regarding
when to start screening based on the new findings.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), a
federally supported expert panel, recommends colon cancer
screening between the ages of 50 and 75 using one of a number of
types of tests. The advantage of a colonoscopy is that it only
has to be repeated once every ten years, as opposed to every
year for the much cheaper stool test.
"I would discourage women from looking at this study and
saying, 'Gee, I can wait longer.' And I would discourage men
from saying, 'Gee, I should start sooner,'" said Michael
LeFevre, at the USPSTF.
About one in 19 men develops colon cancer at some point and
slightly fewer women do. The disease, which usually strikes
older adults, is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the
United States.
For the study, Ferlitsch and her team looked at data from
more than 44,000 Austrians who had had colonoscopies between
2007 and 2010.
Overall, they found 25 percent of men had adenomas, compared
to only 15 percent of women. For full-blown tumors, those
numbers were 1.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
At 0.8 percent, the rate of colon cancer among men aged 50
to 54, for instance, was twice that found among women in the
same age group. That means 125 men would need to have a
colonscopy to find one tumor, versus 264 women.
While the reasons for the difference are still unclear,
Ferlitsh said it could be linked to a higher degree of
overweight and fatty liver disease among men, both of which have
been linked to colon cancer.
While her team suggests that screening recommendations
concerning age should be reconsidered, Ferlitsch wasn't ready to
give advice.
"It's a difficult question if we should delay screening in
women or start it earlier in men," she told Reuters Health.
LeFevre said the USPSTF will take the results into
consideration as the panel updates its guidelines over the next
couple of years.
For now, he said: "I think people can safely stick with the
recommendation on the table to start screening at age 50,
whether they are a man or a woman."
(Reporting from New York by Frederik Joelving;
Elaine Lies)