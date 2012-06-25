June 25 Women who go through in vitro
fertilization (IVF) early in life are at a higher risk of
developing breast cancer compared to those who don't undergo the
treatment, according to an Australian study.
But the findings, based on a study of more than 21,000 women
and published in the journal Fertility and Sterility, cannot
determine whether IVF contributed to the cancers or whether
something else could explain the risk.
"I don't think it's a huge increased risk that you should
worry or panic (about)," said Louise Stewart, the study's lead
author and a researcher at the University of Western Australia
in Crawley.
She added, however, that the findings did show a link
between the two and doctors should keep that in mind.
For the study, Stewart and her colleagues collected
information on 21,025 women between the ages of 20 and 40 who
went through fertility treatment at the hospitals of Western
Australia between 1983 and 2002.
They were able to piece together enough data to follow the
women for some 16 years to see if they developed breast cancer.
Roughly 1.7 percent of the 13,644 women who only used
fertility drugs without IVF ended up developing breast cancer by
the end of the study. That figure was about two percent for
women who used fertility drugs and underwent IVF - a difference
that researchers said wasn't statistically significant.
When they divided the women into different age groups,
though, that changed.
Women who started taking fertility drugs around their 24th
birthday and went through IVF had a 56 percent greater chance of
eventually developing breast cancer compared to those in the
same age group who only went through fertility treatments
without IVF.
But there was no increased risk for women who started
fertility treatments when they were about 40 years old,
regardless of whether they had IVF or not.
Stewart told Reuters Health that a possible reason that
younger women see an increased risk of breast cancer is that
they are exposed to higher levels of circulating estrogen during
their cycles of IVF treatment.
"The development of breast cancer is linked to estrogen
exposure and the longer one is exposed, the greater the risk,"
said Linda Giudice, president-elect of the American Society of
Reproductive Medicine, in a statement.
"In an IVF cycle there is a short, but significant elevation
in circulating estrogen, and whether this is linked to the
observations found in the study is not clear at this time."
Stewart added that another explanation could be that younger
women who undergo IVF may be different in some significant way
from those who only have other types of fertility treatment.
"If, for example, younger women who had IVF were more likely
to have a specific cause of infertility, and this was related to
an increased risk of breast cancer, then it would appear that
IVF was related to breast cancer when in fact it was the type of
infertility that was more common in women who had IVF," she
said.
She emphasized that this is just speculation, adding that
the data used in the study didn't include information about the
women's causes of infertility - and that the current study's
results need to be confirmed by future research.
SOURCE: bit.ly/MDKsYi
