NEW YORK Aug 29 Doctors are too quick to
recommend expensive genetic counseling or testing for ovarian
cancer, but at the same time often fail to refer women at high
risk for the disease, U.S. government researchers said.
Ovarian cancer isn't very common -- it strikes just one in
71 women, many of them elderly, whereas one in eight women get
breast cancer. But because there aren't any good screening tests
for ovarian cancer, it's usually not discovered until it's too
late.
But a survey of nearly 1,900 U.S. physicians, published in
the journal Cancer, found that about 30 percent said they'd
refer women at average risk of the disease, although several
guidelines discourage that.
By contrast, as many as 60 percent said they wouldn't refer
a woman at high risk, which guidelines do encourage.
"You would be over-testing a lot of women, spending a lot of
resources and a lot of money," said Jacqueline Miller at the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who worked on
the survey.
It's also possible that there would be some false alarms as
well, exposing women to unnecessary treatment and other harms,
she added.
"For a lot of women, just going through the test creates a
lot of anxiety," she said.
A small percentage of women carry mutations in the BRCA 1
and 2 genes, which make them very likely to develop both breast
and ovarian cancer. Myriad Genetics, a Salt Lake City-based
company, charges $3,340 to test for BRCA 1 and 2 cancer-causing
mutations -- but told Reuters Health that patients usually only
pay $100 out of pocket.
Given that just one in 300 or fewer women carry the
mutations, testing those at average risk would put needless
strain on the health care system, Miller added.
The survey was based on three fictional patient scenarios --
one at average risk, one at medium risk and one at high risk.
The U.S. Preventive Services Talk Force (USPSTF), a
federally-supported expert panel, advises against routine
counseling and testing for women who don't have suspicious cases
of cancer in their family, such as two close relatives with
breast cancer, one of whom got it before age 50.
"High risk is a little bit complicated," said Michael
LeFevre of the USPSTF.
"Physicians can't be expected to carry all of these nuances
around in their brain, but I think they should know what the
triggers are."
The survey suggested that doctors who were better at
assessing risk were more likely to follow the guidelines. Yet
even when they correctly put a woman in the average risk
category, 22 percent of doctors still referred her for
counseling or testing.
"Physicians aren't doing as good a job as we should at
identifying people who should and should not be referred for
counseling or testing," said LeFevre.
For those women at high risk, getting genetic counseling and
possibly testing may help them decide how they want to deal with
that risk.
For instance, 57 percent of women with BRCA 1 mutations get
breast cancer by age 70, and 40 percent get ovarian cancer.
Choosing to have the breast and ovaries removed, or taking
certain medications, will cut that risk, said Miller.
The most important lesson from the new findings are to make
sure that women at high risk are identified so they can get the
right counseling, she added.
But she said that women should never agree to get tested
without knowing the reasons.
"You should have that conversation with your provider: why
do you feel I'm at high risk? If a physician tells you you
should get genetic counseling, you should understand why," she
added.
