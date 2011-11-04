Nov 4 Older adults who are heavy, especially
around the middle, seem to have a higher risk of developing
colon cancer than their thinner peers -- and exercise may lower
the incidence of the disease, especially for women, a European
study said.
More than 120,000 adults in the Netherlands aged 55 to 69
were followed for 16 years by the study, published in the
American Journal of Epidemiology.
During that time, about two percent developed colorectal
cancer, tumors of the colon and/or rectum, though most were
diagnosed with colon cancer.
The risk was 25 percent higher for men who were
significantly overweight or obese at the outset, versus
normal-weight men.
"The study provides further evidence that excess body fat
may contribute to a higher risk of colorectal cancer," said lead
researcher Laura Hughes, at Maastricht University in the
Netherlands, in an email.
For men, waist size seemed to matter most. Men with the
biggest bellies, gauged by their self-reported trouser size, had
a 63 percent greater risk of colorectal cancer than men who were
trimmest around the middle.
Among women, though, a large waistline was only linked to a
higher cancer risk in women who also got little exercise,
defined as less than 30 minutes a day.
Women who topped a "44" in pants size -- about a size 16 in
the United States -- and got little exercise were 83 percent
more likely to develop colon cancer than women who had smaller
waistlines and exercised more than 90 minutes a day.
Studies have tied abdominal obesity to other health
conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, and belly fat
seems to be particularly linked to chronic, low-level
inflammation in the body, Hughes added.
"One of our most intriguing observations was that abdominal
fat was associated with colorectal cancer in women only when
combined with low exercise levels," she said.
It's not clear why that might be, or why the pattern was
seen only in women, Hughes added. Calorie balance, or how much
you take in through food versus how much you burn through
exercise, may be important.
"Women should focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle
rather than simply paying attention to what the scale says,"
Hughes added.
Risk factors for colorectal disease include older age, a
history of colitis or Crohn's disease, a family history of the
cancer, and smoking. Some studies have also linked diets high in
animal fat, and low in fruits, vegetables and fibre to an
increased risk.
SOURCE: bit.ly/rTElMb
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Sanjeev Miglani)