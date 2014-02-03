* World Cancer Report shows cases rising at alarming pace
* Annual global cost of cancer estimated at $1.16 trillion
* Vaccines and public health policies vital for prevention
* Experts want action on smoking, drinking and obesity
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 3 Governments must make better use
of vaccines and preventative public health policies in the fight
against cancer as treatment alone cannot stem the disease, a
World Health Organisation (WHO) agency said on Monday.
The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)
said cancer was growing "at an alarming pace" worldwide and new
strategies were needed to curb the sometimes fatal and often
costly disease.
"It's untenable to think we can treat our way out of the
cancer problem. That alone will not be a sufficient response,"
Christopher Wild, IARC's director and co-editor of its World
Cancer Report 2014, told reporters at a London briefing.
"More commitment to prevention and early detection is
desperately needed... to complement improved treatments and
address the alarming rise in the cancer burden globally."
The World Cancer Report, which is only produced roughly once
every five years, involved a collaboration of around 250
scientists from more than 40 countries.
It said access to effective and relatively inexpensive
cancer drugs would significantly cut death rates, even in places
where health-care services are less well developed.
The spiralling costs of cancer are hurting the economies of
even the richest countries and are often way beyond the reach of
poorer nations. In 2010, the total annual economic cost of
cancer was estimated at around $1.16 trillion.
Yet around half of all cancers could be avoided if current
knowledge about cancer prevention was properly implemented, Wild
told reporters.
SHARP RISE IN CASES EXPECTED
The report said that in 2012 - the latest year for which
data are available - new cancer cases rose to an estimated
14 million a year, a figure expected to grow to 22 million
within the next two decades.
Over the same period, cancer deaths are predicted to rise
from an estimated 8.2 million a year to 13 million per year.
The data mean that at current rates, one in five men and one
in six women worldwide will develop cancer before they reach 75
years old, while one in eight men and one in 12 women will die
from the disease.
In 2012, the most common cancers diagnosed were lung, breast
and colon or bowel cancers, while the most common causes of
cancer death were lung, liver and stomach cancers.
As populations across the world are both growing and ageing,
IARC said developing countries were disproportionately affected
by the increasing numbers of cancers.
"Behind each one of these numbers, there's an individual and
a family faced with a tragic situation," Wild said.
More than 60 percent of the world's total cases occur in
Africa, Asia, and Central and South America, and these regions
account for about 70 percent of the world's cancer deaths, it
said. The situation is made worse in poorer countries by the
lack of early detection and access to treatment.
"Governments must show political commitment to progressively
step up the implementation of high-quality screening and early
detection programmes, which are an investment rather than a
cost," said Bernard Stewart, another co-editor of the report.
The experts highlighted efforts to curb rates of smoking,
the use of vaccines to prevent infections that cause cervical
and liver cancers and policies aimed at bringing down rates of
obesity as key areas in which more should be done.
"Adequate legislation can encourage healthier behaviour,"
said Stewart.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Gareth Jones)