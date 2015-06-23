LONDON, June 23 The insecticide lindane causes
cancer in humans and has been specifically linked to a form of
the disease known as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the World Health
Organization's cancer research agency said on Tuesday.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said
that after a review of various agricultural chemicals, its
specialist panel had decided to classify lindane as
"carcinogenic to humans" and dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, or
DDT, as "probably carcinogenic to humans".
"Epidemiological studies found positive associations between
exposure to DDT and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, testicular cancer, and
liver cancer," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Janet Lawrence)