May 22 European regulators have recommended
approval of Merck & Co Inc's immune system-boosting
cancer drug Keytruda, following a similar green light last month
for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's rival product Opdivo.
Merck's drug, also known as pembrolizumab, was endorsed on
Friday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment
of melanoma.
Both Keytruda and Opdivo are already approved in the United
States.
The EMA said Keytruda was recommended for use on its own for
the treatment of advanced melanoma, the most aggressive type of
skin cancer, in both first-line and previously treated patients.
(bit.ly/1FrWjYm)
Keytruda and Opdivo belong to a highly promising new class
of medicines called PD-1 inhibitors that block a mechanism
tumours use to hide from the immune system. It is expected to be
one of the most commercially successful new drugs to reach major
markets this year.
Although Keytruda is still waiting for final regulatory
approval in Europe, some patients in Britain are receiving it
through a new early-access scheme, under which highly promising
new drugs are made available free of charge ahead of formal
licensing.
Friday's positive European opinion on Keytruda is an
intermediary step on the drug's path to market, since it now has
to be sent to the European Commission for formal adoption. After
that, decisions on price and reimbursement will taken by
individual governments around Europe.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler in London and Esha Vaish in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)