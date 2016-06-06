(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Deena Beasley
CHICAGO, June 6 Americans pay the highest prices
in the world for cancer drugs, but the treatments are least
affordable in lower income countries, according to the results
of a new study released on Monday.
The study of cancer drug prices in seven countries, which
did not take into account discounts or rebates to list prices,
was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of
Clinical Oncology in Chicago.
The lowest drug prices were found in India and South Africa.
But after calculating price as a percentage of wealth adjusted
for the cost of living, cancer drugs appeared to be least
affordable in India and China.
Researchers at Rabin Medical Center in Petah-Tikvah, Israel,
calculated monthly drug doses for 15 generic and eight
brand-name cancer drugs used to treat a wide range of cancer
types and stages. List prices in Australia, China, India, South
Africa, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United States were
obtained from government websites.
The high prices commanded by modern cancer drugs are
generating increased resistance and demands for price discounts
from politicians, health care providers, insurers, patients and
some doctors.
Drug companies argue that they need to make a profit to pay
for the billions of dollars needed for drug research. Many
companies also have extensive low-cost or free access schemes
for patients who cannot afford their medicines.
The study researchers used gross domestic product and cost
of living statistics from the International Monetary Fund to
estimate drug price affordability.
Median monthly prices for branded drugs ranged from $1,515
in India to $8,694 in the United States. For generics, median
prices were highest in the United States, at $654, and lowest in
South Africa, $120, and India, $159.
In terms of ability to pay, the study found cancer drugs to
be most affordable in Australia, where generic drugs were priced
at 3 percent of "domestic product per capita at purchasing power
parity" and patented drugs were 71 percent of the same measure.
In China, the study found generic drug prices were 48
percent and patented drugs were 288 percent of wealth adjusted
for the cost of living.
In India, the cost of generics was 33 percent of that
measure, while patented drugs were 313 percent.
In the United States, generics were found to be priced at 14
percent of wealth adjusted for the cost of living, and patented
cancer drugs were 192 percent of the same measure.
The study did not take into account that drug costs are paid
by either the government, health insurers, or patients
themselves, depending on each country's health insurance system.
Worldwide spending on cancer medicines will exceed $150
billion by 2020, driven by the emergence of expensive new
therapies that help the immune system to attack tumors,
according to a forecast earlier this year from IMS Health
Holdings.
Reporting By Deena Beasley