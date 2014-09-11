LONDON, Sept 11 A new cancer-zapping therapy for
which a British couple took their child to the Czech Republic
amid an international police hunt and media storm can be highly
effective, experts say, but is only suitable for rare tumours.
The parents of British five-year-old Ashya King, who has a
brain tumour, ignored medical advice, removed him from hospital
and left the country at the end of August, saying they wanted to
take him to a private clinic in Prague for proton beam therapy -
a type of radiotherapy not currently available in Britain.
The couple were detained in Spain after an international
manhunt that drew condemnation in British media, separated from
their sick son and then released days later by a Spanish judge.
They arrived with Ashya in Prague on Monday and visited the
clinic to begin discussing a treatment plan.
Experts caution, however, that the treatment - a more
targeted way of destroying cancerous cells than conventional
radiation using photon beams - only offers extra benefits in a
small minority of cancer cases.
They declined to comment directly on Ashya King's case but
said the type of brain cancer he has - medulloblastoma - is not
usually suited to proton beam treatment.
"Dose for dose, proton beam therapy is actually no more
effective on the cancer cells than conventional radiotherapy -
so it isn't a magic bullet in that sense," said Adrian Crellin,
a consultant clinical oncologist and the government's national
clinical lead in proton beam therapy.
"What it does do, however, is allow us to take advantage of
a different set of properties of the proton, and that -
particularly for something like some children's cancers - gives
the opportunity to reduce some of the later side effects."
The treatment uses beams of protons rather than X-rays or
photons and targets them at the cancerous cells to kill them.
The protons are directed at a tumour more precisely than
X-rays and unlike in conventional radiotherapy, the proton beams
stop once they hit the target rather than continuing through the
body - making them less likely to harm healthy tissue.
Simon Jolly, a lecturer in accelerator physics at University
College London (UCL), said these key features of the proton beam
make it highly suited to some hard-to-reach tumours, or tumours
growing very close to other key organs that could be badly
affected by radiation, such as the brain stem or spinal cord.
"What you're trying to do is deliver dose to the cells that
you want to kill... and do it in a targeted way," Jolly told
reporters at a briefing for reporters given by experts on proton
therapy.
"The key advantage with the proton is that it goes in and
then stops. And it dumps must of its energy, doing most of its
damage, at the end of its path. So not only are you doing less
damage on the way in, but it also means that if there are
sensitive areas on the far side of the tumour, you will not
damage them."
But proton beam therapy is not recommended for
medulloblastoma because the treatment should not be targeted to
the tumour only.
"There are some tumours that require radiotherapy to the
whole brain and whole spinal cord," said Yen-Ching Chang, a
specialist in paediatric radiotherapy at UCL.
In cases of medulloblastoma, she added, "we're unable to
spare any part of the brain (from radiation)...so the reduction
of long-term side-effects is less."
The government's department of health says that from April
2018, proton beam therapy will be offered to up to 1,500 cancer
patients at two major hospitals - UCL in London and the Christie
cancer hospital in the northern hub city of Manchester.
Until then, British cancer patients who doctors believe
would benefit from the specialist treatment will continue to be
sent overseas - either to the United States or Switzerland - for
treatment paid for by the taxpayer-funded National Health
Service (NHS), the experts said.
Crellin said that in 2013, almost 100 children and 24 adults
in Britain were approved for NHS funding to have proton beam
treatment abroad.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)