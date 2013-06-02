June 2 The widely used Roche Holding AG
cancer drug Avastin failed to prolong survival when added to
chemo-radiation therapy for glioblastoma - a fast-growing type
of brain tumor - according to data presented on Sunday.
Those who received Avastin in the late-stage study of 637
previously untreated patients also experienced more side
effects, such as low platelet counts, blood clots and elevated
blood pressure. Researchers said the toxicity was not severe
enough to preclude use of Avastin, or bevacizumab, had it helped
patients live longer.
The data presented at the American Society of Clinical
Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago could jeopardize Avastin's
accelerated, or conditional, U.S. approval.
Glioblastoma is the most common as well as most aggressive
form of primary brain cancer, affecting about 100,000 Americans
each year. Avastin currently has conditional U.S. approval for
use against glioblastoma that has recurred after initial
treatment, but some oncologists have been using it off-label as
a first-line treatment.
"Unless we can identify a group of patients that clearly
benefits from early use of bevacizumab, it appears that it
should not be used in the first-line setting," Dr. Mark Gilbert,
the study's lead investigator from MD Anderson Cancer Center in
Houston, said in a statement. Avastin "remains an important part
of our armory against glioblastoma, but in most situations it
should be reserved as a salvage regimen."
In the study led by Gilbert and sponsored by the Radiation
Therapy Oncology Group, newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients
following surgery received either the Merck & Co brain
cancer drug Temodar plus radiation or the chemo and radiation
therapy plus Avastin.
The median overall survival was 16.1 months for the control
group versus 15.7 months for the Avastin group.
Those who received Avastin on average went longer before
their tumor started to grow - known as progression-free
survival, or PFS - but the difference of 10.7 months versus 7.3
months was not deemed to be statistically significant,
researchers said.
Researchers also found that patients who received Avastin
suffered more symptoms and other measures of diminished quality
of life, compared with the control group.
In a separate study of 921 patients sponsored by Roche that
was required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a
condition of the accelerated approval, Avastin also failed to
prolong survival. In that study, Avastin plus chemotherapy and
radiation led to median survival of 16.8 months, compared with
16.7 months for those who did not get Avastin.
In data from the study that was previously reported, the
Avastin group did go longer before the tumor began to grow again
- 10.6 months versus 6.2 months. However, it remains to be seen
whether the FDA will keep the glioblastoma approval in place
based on progression free survival but no actual survival
benefit.
The FDA previously withdrew a conditional approval for
Avastin in breast cancer after it failed to improve overall
survival.
Molecular profiles of tumor samples and imaging scans are
being examined to determine if there is any group of patients
that could still benefit from Avastin use in the first-line
setting, researchers said.