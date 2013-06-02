June 2 Roche Holding AG's drug Avastin
helped prolong the lives of women with advanced cervical cancer
when added to chemotherapy in a late-stage clinical trial,
likely paving the way to another major use for the
multibillion-dollar medicine.
This marked the first study to demonstrate that a drug which
blocks blood vessel formation in the tumor can prolong the lives
of women with gynecologic cancers, researchers said.
In the study of 452 patients with cervical cancer that had
spread or returned, those who received Avastin on top of
chemotherapy on average lived for 17 months. That compared with
a median overall survival of 13.3 months for those who received
only chemotherapy. The result was considered to be statistically
significant.
"Improvement in overall survival is a huge deal in this
disease," Dr. Krishnansu Sujata Tewari, the study's lead
investigator, said in an interview.
The current standard treatment for cervical cancer that has
recurred or spread offers little hope, and patients tend to live
for 12 months or less.
"We finally have a drug that helps women live longer," said
Tewari, who presented data from the study on Sunday at the
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago
Avastin, which had sales approaching $6 billion in 2012, is
approved in the United States to treat cancers of the colon,
lungs and kidneys, and - pending additional confirmatory data -
has conditional approval for a type of brain cancer. In some
overseas markets, it is also approved for ovarian and breast
cancer. A conditional U.S. breast cancer approval was pulled
after it failed to prolong survival in clinical trials.
An approval for treating advanced cervical cancer would open
another large market for the medicine in patients for whom
chemotherapy has been largely ineffective. About 4,000 women in
the United States and 250,000 worldwide die each year from the
disease.
The National Cancer Institute-sponsored study tested two
chemotherapy regimens against the Avastin combination -
cisplatin plus paclitaxel and topotecan plus paclitaxel - to
assess if topotecan performed any better than commonly used
cisplatin. Researchers found no significant differences in
survival between the two chemotherapy regimens.
Avastin with either chemo agent also met secondary goals of
the trial by improving progression-free survival (PFS), or the
time before the disease began to worsen, to 8.2 months versus
5.9 months for chemotherapy.
Tumor shrinkage rates were higher in patients who received
Avastin, known chemically as bevacizumab - 48 percent versus 36
percent for chemotherapy.
Researchers encountered no new or unexpected side effects
from Avastin use in cervical cancer, while those that were
observed did not significantly diminish patient quality of life.
"Not only did we not find any new side effects, but the
overall side effects that we did see were all under 10 percent,
which is considered to be an acceptable tradeoff when getting a
survival gain," Tewari said.