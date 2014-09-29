* Roche set to compete with established GSK combination
* Similar results with BRAF/MEK cocktails in melanoma
* Different side effects may determine choice of regimen
* Shares in Roche's biotech partner Exelixis jump 20 pct
(Adds Exelixis share price jump, more on treatment debate)
By Ben Hirschler
MADRID, Sept 29 Rival two-pill combinations for
melanoma from Roche and GlaxoSmithKline had
similarly good results in separate clinical trials, leaving
doctors with little to choose between the two skin cancer
courses.
The latest findings will fuel a wider debate about the
optimal treatment of melanoma as a new generation of
immune-stimulating injections offers an alternative way to fight
the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Roche's combination -- which includes a drug discovered by
Exelixis, whose shares jumped some 20 percent in
premarket trade on the study news -- is not yet available. GSK
is already marketing its combined treatment.
GSK, however, plans to sell its melanoma drugs and other
oncology products to Novartis under a deal announced
in April.
Both combinations are designed to block two proteins, known
as BRAF and MEK, that are associated with tumour growth and are
implicated in about half of all cases of metastatic melanoma,
where the disease has spread to other parts of the body.
In the 495-patient study sponsored by Roche, patients given
the company's Zelboraf drug and the experimental compound
cobimetinib lived a median 9.9 months before their disease
worsened, against 6.2 months when they took Zelboraf alone.
GSK's trial, involving 704 patients, showed its combination
of the drugs Tafinlar and Mekinist increased progression-free
survival by 11.4 months versus 7.3 months for patients on
Zelboraf.
In both cases, patients were selected for inclusion in the
studies after they had been shown to have a genetic mutation
making them sensitive to such treatments.
The findings from the two studies were presented on Monday
at the European Society of Medical Oncology annual congress in
Madrid. The Roche study was also published online in the New
England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
Reinhard Dummer of the University of Zurich Hospital, who
was not involved in the tests, said the results were very
similar and the clear improvement seen in both cases provided
"convincing evidence" that such combination therapy should be
used routinely.
"There is hardly any space for monotherapy now," he said.
SIDE EFFECTS
Given the almost identical clinical outcomes, choosing
between the two regimens will likely come down to the slightly
different side effect profiles of the two BRAF inhibitors used
in the combinations, Dummer said.
GSK's Tafinlar is linked to a higher rate of fever, while
Roche's Zelboraf is linked to photosensitivity, which can cause
severe sunburn. Dummer said this could make it less suitable for
patients living in sunny climates.
Roche plans to submit its combination to regulators around
the world for approval.
Cobimetinib, the second experimental pill in the Roche
combination, is being developed with U.S. biotech company
Exelixis.
All these pills are examples of targeted cancer drugs,
designed to turn off very specific molecular pathways associated
with disease. This approach can have dramatic effects in the
short term but tumour cells tend to go on to develop resistance.
While combining two drugs extends the response, oncologists
are also looking at ways to generate a much more durable effect,
with attention now focusing on immunotherapy treatments that can
offer longer-term benefits.
"Evidence suggests that these agents can lead to durable
tumour responses in patients with metastatic melanoma, albeit
with lower response rates than have been observed with BRAF and
MEK inhibition," researchers on the Roche study wrote in the
NEJM.
Working out when to use the BRAF/MEK inhibitors and when to
use immunotherapy is the next question oncologists aim to tackle
with a new programme of clinical testing.
More than 230,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with
melanoma each year, according to the World Health Organisation.
If the disease is caught early, it can be cured -- but most
people with advanced melanoma have a poor prognosis.
(Editing by David Clarke)