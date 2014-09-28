MADRID, Sept 28 It is too early to say whether combining Roche's best-selling Avastin cancer drug with the company's experimental immune-boosting medicine MPDL3280A gives a better outcome in fighting tumours.

That is the verdict of experts following a presentation of a small clinical study assessing the combination in patients with a variety of solid tumours.

Oncologists and investors alike are keen to see if Avastin's well-known ability to stop tumours from developing new blood vessels might complement the effects of the new drug, which is designed to help the body's immune system fight cancer cells.

The outcome is important for Roche, since Avastin counts for 13 percent of the company's sales and new immunotherapy medicines like MPDL3280A - and similar rival products - might cannibalise this business if there is no synergy.

Data presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology annual congress in Madrid hinted at a possible effect, but was far from conclusive.

Christopher Lieu of the University of Colorado Cancer Center reported results for patients with advanced cancers treated with the drug combination, with or without chemotherapy.

Tumour shrinkage was seen in a number of cancer types, including kidney and colorectal cancers. One patient with kidney cancer given the two drugs with chemotherapy experienced a complete response, or disappearance of disease.

The overall response rate in 10 kidney cancer patients given MPDL3280A and Avastin without chemotherapy was 40 percent, but only 8 percent in 13 colorectal patients. A separate group of colorectal patients had around a 40 percent response rate when chemotherapy was added to the drug mix.

Some cancer doctors said the results suggested MPDL3280A and Avastin might have a role in kidney cancer but this was more uncertain for colorectal cancer, where chemotherapy alone can produce a response rate of 40 percent or more.

"There may be synergies but we can't draw any firm conclusions from the data so far," said Eric Van Cutsem of the University of Leuven, who was not involved in the research. "We don't know if it is due to the chemotherapy or due to the other drugs."

MPDL3280A is part of a closely watched class of drugs known as anti-PD-L1 drugs, which work by blocking a tumour's ability to evade the immune system's defences. (Editing by Aidan Martindale)