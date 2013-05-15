By Bill Berkrot
May 15 An experimental Roche Holding AG
drug that helps the immune system attack tumors was well
tolerated and demonstrated an impressive effect against a
variety of cancers, according to preliminary trial results
released on Wednesday.
While clinical testing of the drug is still in its early
phases, the Roche treatment is considered one of the most
promising in a new class of immunotherapies being developed by
global drugmakers.
The drug, called MPDL3280A, significantly shrank tumors in
21 percent of 140 patients with advanced melanoma, lung cancer
or kidney cancer, according to data from a scientific abstract
of the Phase I study. Of the 29 patients whose cancer responded
to the drug, 26 continued to respond - some more than a year
after starting treatment - researchers said.
The study will be presented at the American Society of
Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago in early June.
Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Race, in a research note, said
with this drug Roche "potentially has a greater than $5 billion
product with potential for durable benefit across multiple
cancers."
Roche's drug is an engineered antibody that targets a
protein called PD-L1 on cancerous tumors, a defense mechanism
that tumors use to trick the immune system's T cells into
remaining inactive. Once the T cells can recognize the cancer,
they grow and multiply to more efficiently attack it.
"We have seen really amazing responses in lung cancer, in
kidney cancer, in melanoma," Dr Roy Herbst, the study's lead
investigator, said in an interview.
Broken down by cancer type, the response rate so far has
been 31 percent in melanoma, 22 percent in lung cancer and 13
percent in kidney cancer, the available data showed.
The study has since been expanded to include patients with
colon, bladder and head and neck cancers, researchers said.
NO SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS SEEN
MPDL3280A, which was administered intravenously every three
weeks, attacks a different target than a similar class of highly
promising immunotherapies called PD-1 inhibitors being developed
by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co and others.
Roche and some researchers believe the anti-PDL1 medicine is
more selective than the PD-1 drugs and may lead to less
inflammation of the lung and other organs.
The Roche drug was well tolerated in the study, Herbst said:
There were no side effects that required limiting the dosing.
"Most of the adverse events were transient and of low
significance. We haven't seen any patients with significant
inflammation of lung," said Herbst, chief of medical oncology at
Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Connecticut.
The data on progression-free survival, or the average time
before a cancer begins to worsen, was not yet complete, and it
will be a while before an overall survival benefit can be
determined. But Herbst found the results thus far compelling.
"The progression-free survival for refractory lung, melanoma
and renal cancers is impressive compared to historical
controls," he said. "This is an incredibly interesting approach
for cancer. It's showing efficacy. We're still learning how to
select the patients properly."
Toward that end Roche is developing a diagnostic tool to
identify those most likely to benefit from the treatment, such
as those who test positive for the PDL1 protein.
Based on the trial's results, Roche said it will begin a
larger study of its anti-PDL1 drug in patients with
non-small-cell lung cancer that could be used to seek approval
of the medicine.