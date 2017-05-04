BRIEF-Time Warner, Snap announce partnership to invest in content, ads
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
LONDON May 4 The World Health Organization is to launch a pilot project this year to assess cheap so-called biosimilar copies of expensive biotech drugs for cancer, in a bid to make such medicines more widely available in poorer countries.
The United Nations health agency said on Thursday it would invite manufacturers in September to submit applications for prequalification of biosimilar versions of two such drugs on its essential medicines list, Roche's Rituxan and Herceptin.
It also plans to explore options for prequalifying biosimilar insulin. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON, June 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had reached an agreement for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals on Sept. 4, following a drawn-out dispute over his contract with former employer AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Kate Kelland)
