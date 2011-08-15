BRIEF-Gentle care Pte intends to make cash offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in healthway medical corporation
Aug 15 3 months to June 30 2011: Aker Biomarine ASA (Millions of Norwegian crowns unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Net Revenue 87 78 EBIT 10 -1 Pretax profit -9 -42 Net profit -9 -42
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions
* Says Alkem enters into a strategic alliance with Haw Par to exclusively market, sell and distribute Tiger Balm products in India