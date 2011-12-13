Dec 13 The increased risk of having a car
crash attributed to people using their cellphones while driving
may have been overestimated in some past studies, a U.S.
analysis said.
So-called "distracted driving" has become a big public
health issue in recent years, and the majority of U.S. states
now ban texting behind the wheel. A handful prohibit drivers
from using handheld cellphones at all.
But studies have reached different conclusions about how
much of an added crash risk there is, and a recent analysis by
researchers at the Wayne State University School of Medicine in
Detroit found that two influential studies may have
overestimated the risk.
Lead author Richard Young wrote in the journal Epidemiology
that the method of two studies on the issue -- one 1997 study in
Canada, and another from Australia in 2005, which said that
cellphone use while driving raised the crash risk four-fold --
may have posed problems.
The studies recruited people who had been in a crash, and
then used their billing records to compare their cellphone use
during the time of the crash with their cell use during the same
time period the week before, a so-called "control window."
"Earlier ... studies likely overestimated the relative risk
for cellphone conversations while driving by implicitly assuming
that driving during a control window was full-time when it may
have been only part-time," he wrote.
Such "part-time" driving would necessarily cut the odds of
having a crash, and possibly reduce people's cellphone use,
during the control window -- and make it seem as if cellphone
use is a bigger crash risk.
The two studies asked people if they had been driving during
the control window, but they did not account for part-time
driving.
Young and his team used GPS data to track day-to-day driving
consistency for 439 drivers over 100 days. The days were grouped
into pairs: day one was akin to the "control" days used in the
earlier studies, and day two the equivalent of the "crash" day.
Overall, there was little consistency between the two days
when it came to driving time. When he looked at all control
windows where a person did some driving, the total amount of
time on the road was about one-fourth of what it was during a
"crash" day.
If that information were applied to the two earlier studies,
Young estimates, the crash risk tied to cellphone use would have
been statistically insignificant -- and may help explain why
some earlier studies have not linked cellphone use to an
increased crash risk.
Fernando Wilson, an assistant professor at the University of
North Texas Health Science Center who was not involved in the
analysis, said that the two earlier studies may well have
overstated the risk.
But a number of other studies designed in different ways
suggest that cellphone use -- and especially texting -- is
indeed hazardous on the road, he added.
In his own study published last year, Wilson looked at
information from a government database tracking deaths on U.S.
public roads. After declining between 1999 and 2005, deaths
blamed on distracted driving rose 28 percent between 2005 and
2008.
"In wider policy, I don't think this study is going to
change the conversation about distracted driving. Most of the
conventional thinking is that we need to do something to reduce
it," he told Reuters Health.
