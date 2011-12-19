Dec 19 A surgical checklist, similar to
what pilots use before every flight, can lower patient death
rates -- though the drop was smaller than past research has
found, a Netherlands study said.
The study, conducted at one hospital and published in the
Annals of Surgery, found that the results depend on surgical
teams actually completing the checklist.
About 100,000 hospitals worldwide now use the surgical
safety checklist developed by the World Health Organization
(WHO). The list has 19 items that surgical teams check right
before and after a patient's procedure, including making sure
they have the right patient and are operating on the right side
of the patient's body.
A 2009 study of eight hospitals in different countries found
that in the year after the centers adopted the checklist, the
overall death rate among surgery patients dropped from 1.5
percent to 0.8 percent.
But researchers at University Medical Center Utrecht, in the
Netherlands, found a significantly smaller effect at their
hospital, with the death rate of surgery patients dipping from
3.1 percent to 2.8 percent in the year-and-a-half after the
hospital began using the checklist.
"Checklist compliance was clearly far from perfect in our
hospital," wrote Wilton van Klein and his colleagues.
"Mortality was strongly associated with checklist
compliance, suggesting that large variations in the level of
implementation for different groups of patients need to be
reduced."
One reason for the difference was that more critical
patients needing emergency surgery were less likely to have a
completed checklist, the researchers said .
Another may be that the center where van Klein and his team
works is a university hospital that tends to get more critically
ill patients than a community hospital would, The overall death
rate among surgery patients there was higher than the average
seen in the 2009 study, which included a mix of university and
community medical centers.
It's estimated that medical errors occur in about one in
75,000 surgeries in the United States every year.
But surgical checklists alone are unlikely to be enough
without an overall focus on the "safety culture" at hospitals,
van Klein's team wrote.
Some of the biggest problems in hospitals aren't involved
with surgery at all but concern infections, medication errors
and injuries to patients who fall, according to the WHO.
SOURCE: bit.ly/uoA69F
(Reporting from New York by Reuters Health; editing by Elaine
Lies)