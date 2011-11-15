Nov 15 Doctors and nutritionists have long
recommended avoiding all animal fats to trim cholesterol, but
Danish researchers say cheese may not be so bad, and probably
shouldn't be placed in the same category as butter.
According to their study, published in the American Journal
of Clinical Nutrition, people who ate daily servings of cheese
for six-week intervals had lower LDL cholesterol, the so-called
"bad" cholesterol, than when they ate a comparable amount of
butter.
The cheese eaters also did not have higher LDL during the
experiment than when they ate a normal diet.
"Cheese lowers LDL cholesterol when compared with butter
intake of equal fat content and does not increase LDL
cholesterol compared with a habitual diet," wrote Julie
Hjerpsted and her colleagues, from the University of Copenhagen.
The group surveyed about 50 people. Each person was put on a
controlled diet and added a measured amount of cheese or butter
daily.
Throughout, each participant was compared against his or
herself, to follow changes in the body caused by the foods.
Researchers gave each person cheese or butter, both made from
cows milk, equal to 13 percent of their daily energy consumption
from fat.
During six-week intervals, each person ate the set amount of
cheese or butter, separated by a 14-day cleansing period which
they returned to their normal diet. Then they switched, and for
six weeks those who had eaten the cheese before, ate butter,
while the butter eaters in the first phase ate cheese.
Despite eating more fat than had been in their normal diet,
the cheese eaters showed no increase in LDL or total
cholesterol. While eating butter, however, the same subjects had
LDL levels about seven percent higher on average.
While eating cheese, subjects' HDL or "good" cholesterol
dropped slightly compared with when they ate butter, but not
compared with their normal eating period.
The researchers speculated that there could be several
reasons why cheese affected people differently than butter. But
there is nothing conclusive in the study, which was supported by
the Danish Dairy Board and the National Dairy Research
Institute.
For one, cheese has a lot of calcium, which has been shown
to increase the amount of fat excreted by the digestive tract.
Researchers did detect a little more fecal fat during the time
the group ate cheese, but the amounts were not statistically
significant.
Other possible explanations involve the large amount of
protein in cheese and its fermentation process, both of which
could affect the way it's digested compared to butter.
Elizabeth Jackson, assistant professor of medicine at the
University of Michigan Health Systems, told Reuters Health that
the study was well done but does not really change what
cardiologists currently recommend.
"We want people to have a diet focused on whole grains and
vegetables and moderate fats," said Jackson, who was not
involved in the study.
"In terms of cheese, anything in moderation," she added.
