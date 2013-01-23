(Changes word in headline)
Jan 23 Home visits and doctor's office
interventions to prevent child abuse appear to have only limited
success, with evidence mixed on whether they help at all,
according to a U.S. analysis based on ten international studies.
As a result, the government-backed U.S. Preventive Services
Task Force (USPSTF) said this week that current evidence is
"insufficient" to recommend such programs for dealing with the
hundreds of thousands of children reported to be abused each
year.
"There have been a few studies done... (but) there's
inconsistency in the results across these trials," said David
Grossman, from Group Health Research institute in Seattle who is
a member of the USPSTF panel. "I wish we could be more
definitive on this."
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services,
about 675,000 children were reported as victims of child abuse
or neglect in 2011, just under one percent of children
nationwide. About nine percent of those were sexually abused.
In a review conducted for the USPSTF, researchers from
Oregon Health & Science University in Portland analyzed 10
studies of child abuse prevention programs involving home
visitors in the United States, UK and New Zealand, and one
intervention done in a Baltimore clinic.
These studies included families at higher risk of child
abuse based on responses to questionnaires or referrals from
midwives and nurses.
For the one intervention that didn't involve regular home
visits, at-risk families were given materials about child abuse
and referred to social workers.
Some of the programs were linked to a drop in families being
reported to authorities such as Child Protective Services and
children's emergency room visits, according to findings
published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, but others found
no such link.
"It looks like some progress is being made in terms of
evaluating early childhood abuse prevention programs," said
Elizabeth Letourneau, who studies child sexual abuse at the
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
There's a need for more of those evidence-backed programs,
she said, but also to focus on sexual abuse in particular, an
area which is especially lacking when it comes to research.
There's evidence that at least one program, focused on teen
mothers, can help prevent child abuse, said Jane Barlow, a child
abuse researcher at Warwick Medical School in Coventry, UK.
The best time to act to prevent abuse and neglect, Barlow
told Reuters Health, seems to be while at-risk women are
pregnant, using "intensive support from a range of
practitioners."
Grossman said that investigating the potential harm of child
abuse prevention programs will also be important for future
recommendations.
"We frequently think of removing (abused and neglected)
children from the home as being a potential solution," he said -
and often it is. "(But) removing children from the home and
placement in foster care carries its own harms."
SOURCE: bit.ly/Tq9N56
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Michael Perry)