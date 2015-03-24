By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 24 Britain issued new guidance on
Tuesday for doctors treating severely or terminally ill
children, strongly advising that children's own views on whether
they want to live or die should be taken into account.
The guidelines, from Britain's Royal College of Paediatrics
and Child health, will be watched carefully around the world,
experts said, since Britain is one of the few countries to have
a framework to help doctors decide if and when to withdraw
life-sustaining treatment from a child.
"This is not an easy area of medicine. Sadly we can't save
every child's life," said Joe Brierley, a paediatric and
neonatal intensive care consultant at London's Great Ormond
Street Hospital. "Other countries are listening to what we're
saying and following what we're doing."
The guidance, drawn up by doctors, lawyers and medical
ethicists, advises for the first time that sick children as
young as nine who have little hope of a fulfilling life should
be given more say about whether their treatment should stop.
A child who has had many chemotherapy sessions, or a bone
marrow or organ transplant that has not gone well "will have
more informed views about continuing treatment than an adult
facing such treatment for the first time", the advice says.
Vi Larcher, a former consultant in paediatrics and ethics,
and co-author of the guidance, said it sought to address "an
underlying concern that we're doing too much for too many for
too long".
Advances in medicine mean more and more babies are being
born very prematurely -- and some born as early as 22 weeks
gestation are able to survive. Older children with conditions
such as severe head injuries also have better survival chances
thanks to medical progress.
Yet the guidelines urge doctors to consider carefully
whether continuing treatment is always the right thing for a
very sick child.
"For some, continuing life-sustaining treatment is simply
prolonging suffering in the face of the inevitable," said Simon
Newell, a neonatal consultant at Britain's Leeds General
Infirmary.
"For (some) babies, no treatment is going to cure them and
their quality of life is non-existent," he told a briefing.
Previous guidance suggested that doctors should not
resuscitate or give intensive care to premature babies born at
22 weeks gestation or less, and should only attempt treatment in
babies born at 22 to 23 weeks if parents and other carers agree.
