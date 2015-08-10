Aug 10 CVS Health Corp, the second
largest manager of drug benefit plans for U.S. employers and
insurers, asked heart specialists on Monday to revamp guidelines
for treating patients with high cholesterol after the launch of
new, expensive medications.
The unusual move is the latest salvo in the war on
escalating U.S. healthcare costs, with insurers using aggressive
tactics to extract steep price discounts from drugmakers, even
for the newest medications, and controlling patient access to
the most expensive drugs.
CVS wrote a letter published in the latest edition of the
Journal of the American Medical Association saying current
guidelines, which include a formula for assessing heart disease
risk rather than specific targets for levels of "bad" LDL
cholesterol, do not provide clarity on how to choose the best,
and most cost effective, therapy.
CVS says LDL targets are needed now that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration has approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Sanofi SA's Praluent, a potent new drug
which works by blocking a protein called PCSK9 that helps LDL
cholesterol stay in the bloodstream. An FDA decision on a second
PCSK9 inhibitor, Amgen Inc's Repatha, is expected later
this month.
CVS and other pharmacy benefit managers are concerned about
the cost of the PCSK9s compared to older cholesterol fighters
such as statins, which are available as generics for less than
$50 a month. Praluent, given by injection, has a list price of
almost $15,000 a year.
Both Praluent and Repatha, in combination with statins, have
been shown to lower cholesterol by around 60 percent compared to
statins alone.
"The current cholesterol management guidelines do not
provide clarity as to how these expensive new medications could
fit in the treatment paradigm, potentially resulting in some
scenarios where a prescriber could consider a PCSK9 inhibitor
for a low-risk patient," Dr. William Shrank, chief scientific
officer at CVS, said in a statement.
The latest treatment guidelines, issued in 2013 by the
American College of Cardiology and the American Heart
Association, overturned decades of practice in which doctors
screened patients for high cholesterol, then sought to reduce
LDL to a specific level.
Dr. Troyen Brennan, CVS chief medical officer, said that if
the guidelines are not changed, CVS will use its own targets,
which will vary depending on patient history. "We expect
patients to first use statins," he said. "If they can't use
statins, or can't make (LDL) targets, then they would use PCSK9
inhibitors."
Some prominent cardiologists have questioned the 2013
guidelines, but the ACC and AHA have shown little appetite to
return to LDL targets. "LDL may or may not correlate to
cardiovascular outcomes," Dr. Kim Allan Williams, president of
the ACC, told Reuters last week.
CVS estimates that about 73 million Americans have elevated
cholesterol.
"PCSK9 inhibitors will be used chronically - generally for
the remainder of the lives of treated patients," CVS said in its
letter. "As a result, most payers, both government and
commercial, are probably considering thoughtful ways to
rationalize the use of these medications."
