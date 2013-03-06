March 6 Always look on the bright side of life -
it may even help your cholesterol.
U.S. researchers writing in The American Journal of
Cardiology have found better levels of "good cholesterol" and
other markers of heart health in the blood of middle-aged study
subjects with a sunny outlook on life.
At least some of the connection between optimism and blood
lipids in the new study appeared to result from the optimists'
tendency to have a healthy body weight and a "prudent" diet,
according to researchers.
"It is one additional piece of evidence suggesting that our
psychological health and physical health are intertwined, and
that viewing the world optimistically may have some tangible
benefits for our health," said lead author Julia Boehm, a
research fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health.
Previous research by Boehm and her colleagues had shown a
link between optimism and lowered heart attack risk, so they
decided to look at whether there was an independent connection
between optimistic or pessimistic outlooks and cholesterol,
which is known to play a role in heart attack risk.
The group analyzed data from the Midlife in the United
States study, which included phone interviews and lab tests for
990 people aged 40 to 70.
Based on the interviews, participants' levels of optimism
were rated on a scale from 6 to 30 depending on their agreement
or disagreement with statements like "in uncertain times I
usually expect the best."
People with higher optimism scores also had more
high-density lipoprotein (HDL), the desirable form of
cholesterol that is believed to protect against heart disease.
They also had lower levels of triglycerides, the fatty molecules
involved in hardening of the arteries.
There was no connection between optimism and total
cholesterol levels, or to low-density lipoproteins (LDL), the
"bad" cholesterol.
Fore every increase of 5 points on the optimism scale,
however, HDL in the blood increased by 1 milligram per
deciliter.
That same HDL increase would translated to a three percent
reduction in the risk for heart disease, experts said. For
comparison, regular exercise can decrease heart disease risk by
six percent.
"Honestly, I'm not surprised, this is what I expect," said
Franz Messerli, a cardiologist at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
in New York, who was not involved in the study.
It's still impossible to say whether optimism causes a
change in cholesterol, or cholesterol influences outlook, or
both are subject to some third variable, Messerli said.
Boehm's group did try to account for other influences, and
when they factored in lifestyles, including diet and alcohol
consumption, and body weight - the link between optimism and
blood fats became weaker.
That suggests that optimists' tendency to have healthier
lifestyles and weight may explain "in part" the differences in
their blood lipids, researchers said.
Conversely, the risk of heart attack and stroke goes up in
depressed people, Messerli said. "But nobody has shown the
opposite, that all of a sudden if you go from a pessimist to an
optimist your risk goes down," he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/15trmjL
(Reporting from New York by Kathryn Doyle at Reuters Health,
editing by Elaine Lies)