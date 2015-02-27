LONDON Feb 27 A team of scientists said on
Friday they had found "robust evidence" that a condition called
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a biological as opposed to a
psychological disorder, but some experts questioned the
findings.
The team from Columbia University in the United States
identified in their research distinct immune changes in patients
with CFS -- markers they said pointed to distinct disease stages
and would lead to better diagnosis and treatment.
CFS, sometimes called myalgic encephalomyelitis or ME, is a
controversial and debilitating condition characterised by
disabling physical and mental fatigue, poor concentration and
memory, disturbed sleep and muscle and joint pain.
There is no cure and scientists don't know what causes it,
but it affects around 17 million people worldwide.
Many sufferers say they think their illness started after a
viral infection. But suggested links to a virus known as XMRV
were shown in a scientific paper in 2010 to have been based on
contaminated samples in a lab.
Recent research showing psychological treatments such as
cognitive behaviour therapy can help CFS sufferers become more
active have also caused argument, with some patients complaining
such results suggest they are just lazy or suffering from a
condition that is all in the mind.
"NOT PSYCHOLOGICAL"
In the latest study, published in the Science Advances
journal, researchers found that specific immune patterns in
patients who had CFS for three years or less were not present in
controls or in patients who had the disease for more than three
years.
Short duration patients had higher amounts of many different
types of immune molecules called cytokines, researchers found.
The link was unusually strong with a cytokine called interferon
gamma that has been linked to fatigue after viral infections.
"We now have evidence confirming what millions of people
with this disease already know -- that ME/CFS isn't
psychological," said Mady Hornig, who co-led the study.
The results should help speed diagnosis and the discovery of
new treatments, she said.
However, other CFS specialists urged caution.
Michael Sharpe, a professor of psychological medicine, at
Britain's Oxford University said the finding was "potentially
interesting" but added: "This type of study (a case-control
study) is notorious for producing findings that other
researchers subsequently fail to replicate."
In a similar tone, Stephen Lawrie, an Edinburgh University
psychiatry expert, said Hornig's team may well have found
different immune profiles at different stages of the disease,
but added this could be "down to chance and hence a false
positive signal".
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Gareth Jones)