* U.S. study finds no sign of virus in patients' blood
* Scientists think blood supply is safe from virus
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 22 U.S. scientists have retracted
part of a 2009 study from the journal Science linking chronic
fatigue syndrome with a mouse virus as evidence continues to
mount against the virus as a cause of the mysterious disease.
In addition to the partial retraction, Science published on
Thursday new research that cast doubt on the theory. A
U.S.-backed study found no trace of the XMRV virus, and a
related mouse virus, in blood samples taken from healthy people
and those with chronic fatigue syndrome.
The disease causes muscle pain, memory loss and
overwhelming fatigue. While the XMRV research had offered some
hope of identifying its cause, and therefore a treatment,
scientists say the link was likely the result of contaminated
lab samples.
Initial research from 2009 claimed to have found XMRV in
the blood of two-thirds of patients with chronic fatigue
syndrome.
But last May, Science ran two reports refuting the 2009
study along with an "editorial expression of concern" and said
that the validity of the original chronic fatigue study by
research teams in Nevada and Maryland "is now in question."
One of those studies by the National Cancer Institute
suggested the finding was the cause of contaminated lab
samples. That followed a study done by a team at University
College London, the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and Oxford
University that said cell samples from patients in earlier
Those concerns appear to have borne out with at least one
method of looking for the virus.
Dr. Robert Silverman and Jaydip Das Gupta of the Cleveland
Clinic, who were co-authors on the original 2009 paper in
Science, double-checked their experiments and found some of the
samples from chronic fatigue patients were contaminated with a
laboratory form of XMRV genetic material that could not have
been present in people.
The team has retracted tables and figures from the study
that were based on the contaminated data.
Silverman was not available for comment, but an e-mailed
statement from the Cleveland Clinic said the authors no longer
believe XMRV plays a role in chronic fatigue syndrome.
According to Science, the study's main authors still
believe other data in the paper support their original
conclusions. The journal said it stands by its May "editorial
expression of concern," and plans to discuss the next steps in
light of the new findings.
NO THREAT TO BLOOD SUPPLY
Reports that XMRV and a related mouse virus known as P-MLVs
were circulating in the blood of humans had raised worries over
the safety of the blood supply.
That prompted scientists at the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services to conduct tests to see if they could detect
XMRV or P-MLVs in blood samples taken from healthy people and
14 patients with chronic fatigue syndrome who had previously
tested positive for XMRV or P-MLV. They also included a sample
from a person who had XMRV but did not have chronic fatigue
syndrome.
The samples were blinded and sent to nine different labs
including those at the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as
those from Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N), GenProbe Inc
(GPRO.O), and the Whittemore Peterson Institute in Reno,
Nevada, the lab run by one of the original authors of the 2009
XMRV study.
Two labs, which previously had reported the link between
XMRV and chronic fatigue syndrome, found XMRV in some samples.
But these labs reported them in samples from healthy donors and
from chronic fatigue patients not infected with XMRV.
Dr. Simone Glynn of the National Heart Lung and Blood
Institute, which led the effort, said these were likely false
positive results.
"I think these data are very reassuring," Glynn said in a
telephone interview.
In June 2010 the nonprofit U.S. blood banking association
known as AABB recommended that collection centers discourage
people with chronic fatigue syndrome from donating blood.
"We do not think blood donor screening is warranted at this
time for these viruses," Glynn said.
Chronic fatigue syndrome strikes an estimated 1 million to
4 million Americans. There is no cure. Patients are treated
with drugs to address their symptoms including antidepressants
and anti-anxiety medications.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Xavier Briand)