March 13 Circumcised men may have a
slightly lower risk of developing prostate cancer than those who
still have their foreskin, according to a U.S. study.
The World Health Organization already recommends the
controversial procedure based on research showing it lowers
heterosexual men's risk of contracting HIV, the virus that
causes AIDS.
Last year scientists also reported that wives and
girlfriends of circumcised men had lower rates of infection with
human papillomavirus or HPV, which in rare cases may lead to
cervical and other cancers. And last week, researchers reported
that African men who were circumcised were less likely to be
infected with a particular herpes virus.
The new study, published in the journal Cancer, jibes with
those findings but falls short of actually proving that
circumcision will reduce a boy's future cancer risk, said
Jonathan Writer, at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in
Seattle, who led the study.
"I would not go out and advocate for widespread circumcision
to prevent prostate cancer," Wright said. "We see an
association, but it doesn't prove causality."
Although most U.S. men are circumcised, the procedure has
become less popular over the past decade, and various groups
have spoken out against it. In September, the Royal Dutch
Medical Association discouraged the practice, calling it a
"painful and harmful ritual."
For their study, Wright and his colleagues compared two
groups of more than 1,600 men who had answered questions about
their medical history, sex life and whether or not they were
circumcised. Half had prostate cancer, the others didn't.
In the group with cancer, 69 percent of the men have been
circumcised, compared to 72 percent of those without cancer --
suggesting a small protective effect.
Even accounting for a host of other factors, such as age,
race and whether or not the men had been screened for prostate
cancer, those who were circumcised still had a 15 percent lower
risk of the disease.
"Circumcision before first sexual intercourse is associated
with a reduction in the relative risk of prostate cancer in the
study population," Wright and his colleagues wrote.
The foreskin is prone to tiny tears during sex, which may
help bacteria and viruses enter the bloodstream.
Wright said that some viruses can trigger cancer when they
are incorporated into human DNA. Another possibility is that
sexually transmitted microorganisms could lead to cancer by
causing chronic inflammation.
One in six U.S. men will get prostate cancer during his
lifetime, although only a minority of them will die from the
disease.
SOURCE: bit.ly/h73jcS
(Reporting from New York by Frederik Joelving at Reuters
Health; editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)