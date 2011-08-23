* Bundling payments meant to spur partnerships, save money
* CMS invites applications to test four models
(Adds HHS, industry comment)
WASHINGTON Aug 23 The U.S. agency that runs
government health insurance is launching a program that would
bundle insurance payments for multiple procedures in the hope
of improving patient care while also saving money.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid invited providers on
Tuesday to help develop four models to bundle payments.
The program is meant to encourage hospitals, doctors and
other specialists to coordinate in treating a patient's
specific condition during a single hospital stay and recovery.
"Today Medicare pays for care in the wrong way," Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius told reporters on a
press call.
"Payments are based on the quantity of care, and not on the
quality of that care," she said. "There is little financial
incentive for the kind of care coordination that can help
patients from returning to the hospital."
The four models give providers flexibility on how they get
paid and for which services, as well as give them financial
incentives to avoid unnecessary or duplicative procedures.
"Hospitals and other providers recognize that they have to
accommodate the current (fiscal) environment," said Nancy
Foster, vice president for quality at the American Hospital
Association, an industry group that represents hospitals and
other providers.
She said that while some hospitals or doctors may get less
money overall in a bundled payment, they will still get their
costs covered and perhaps earn rewards for better coordinating
care.
The CMS Innovation Center, created under President Barack
Obama's healthcare overhaul last year, has been looking into
bundling payments as part of a larger effort to improve patient
care and reduce costs.
"From a patient perspective ... you want your doctors to
collaborate more closely with your physical therapist, your
pharmacist and your family caregivers," CMS Administrator
Donald Berwick said in a statement. "But that sort of common
sense practice is hard to achieve without a payment system that
supports coordination over fragmentation."
For more about the program and the four proposed models,
please see a CMS fact sheet at r.reuters.com/gaf43s.
About 45 million elderly and disabled Americans are
enrolled in federal Medicare plans, which have come under
heightened scrutiny as Congress tries to cut the U.S. deficit
ahead of a November deadline. The government's soaring
healthcare bill is one of the biggest contributors to the
deficit.
Further cuts to the $427 billion Medicaid program also are
likely at the federal level. The insurance program for the poor
is funded jointly by federal and state governments, but
administered by the states with federal oversight.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; editing by
Andre Grenon, Gary Hill)