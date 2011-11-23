Nov 23 Women who drink four or more cups
of coffee a day may have a reduced risk of developing cancer in
the lining of their uterus, according to a U.S. study.
Researchers who looked at more than 67,000 U.S. nurses found
that women who drank that much coffee were one-quarter less
likely to develop endometrial cancer than women who averaged
less than a cup a day, said the study, published in the journal
Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
The absolute risk that any one woman, coffee drinker or not,
would develop the cancer was fairly small, with only 672 women
-- or one percent of the study group -- being diagnosed with it
over 26 years.
While researchers could also not say for certain that coffee
was the reason for the lower risk among those who drank a lot of
coffee, the study adds to several others with similar results.
Coffee itself may have some benefits, said senior researcher
Edward Giovannucci, of the Harvard School of Public Health in
Boston.
"It can lower insulin levels and may lower levels of free
estrogen circulating in the body," he added.
Higher concentrations of insulin and higher lifetime
exposure to estrogen have both been linked to a higher risk of
endometrial cancer.
Researchers looked at a number of other factors, such as
differences in women's weight, since obesity is also linked to a
higher risk of endometrial cancer, but that did not account for
the lower cancer risk seen among coffee drinkers.
Nor did differences in women's childbirth history or hormone
use, though birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy
after menopause.
Of course, downing four cups of coffee a day may not be a
good idea, especially for someone sensitive to the effects of
caffeine. The researchers found that while caffeinated coffee
was tied to a lower cancer risk, there was no statistically
significant link with decaf -- though there was a "suggestive"
trend in that direction.
In theory, adding sugar and cream to coffee could be bad for
the waistline. With obesity also tied to a higher risk of the
cancer, that could wipe out any potential benefit of coffee
drinking.
"It would be premature to make a recommendation that women
drink coffee to lower their endometrial cancer risk,"
Giovannucci said.
The bottom line, he said, is that people who are already
enjoying their coffee can probably continue to do so - but the
biggest preventative for the cancer is maintaining a healthy
weight through diet and regular exercise.
SOURCE: bit.ly/tFGByG
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)