May 17 Older people who reported drinking a few
daily cups of coffee were less likely to die over the subsequent
14 years than were those who abstained from the beverage or
rarely drank it, according to a U.S. study of 400,000 people.
In particular, coffee was tied to a lower risk of dying from
heart disease, stroke, infections, injuries and accidents, the
researchers said in a report published in the New England
Journal of Medicine.
But they warned that the findings should be interpreted with
caution because coffee habits were only measured at one point in
time - and it's unclear what ingredients in java, exactly, could
be tied to a longer life.
"We know that coffee has an effect on the brain, so it's
possible that may play a role," said lead researcher Neal
Freedman at the National Institutes of Health in Rockville,
Maryland. "Or, it may have an effect on bone health."
Research on the long-term effects of coffee on various
diseases has come to conflicting conclusions. Some studies
suggest coffee drinkers are less likely to get diabetes, but
others hint they may have a higher risk of heart disease.
"For those who do drink coffee, there's no reason to stop.
Periodically someone will say it's bad, but I think this
strengthens the view that it's not harmful," said Lawrence
Krakoff, a cardiologist from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine
in New York, who wasn't part of the study.
"Whether it's beneficial - without knowing the cause, it's
hard to say. I wouldn't encourage people to suddenly drink a lot
of coffee with the expectation of benefit."
For their data, researchers pulled from a diet and health
study that started with nutrition surveys including questions on
coffee intake given to adults ages 50 to 71 in 1995 and 1996.
Researchers then tracked those participants through 2008,
using national and state disease and death registries to figure
out how many of them died, and from what.
Initially, coffee seemed to be tied to a higher chance of
dying during the study period. About 13 percent of men and 10
percent of women who reported not drinking any coffee on their
initial surveys died between 1995 and 2008, compared to 19
percent of men and 15 percent of women who'd said they downed
six or more cups a day.
But coffee drinkers, it turned out, were also more likely to
smoke, abuse alcohol and eat lots of red meat. When the
researchers took into account these other behaviors, the data
showed a different picture.
In that analysis, men who drank anywhere from two to more
than six cups of coffee a day were about 10 percent less likely
to die during the study than those who abstained. For women,
there was up to a 16 percent reduced risk of death in coffee
drinkers compared to non-drinkers.
The study was not without limitations, researchers noted,
including that Freedman's team only knew how much coffee
participants drank at one point in the mid-1990s, and those
patterns could have changed over time.
"My thinking is that these associations are very interesting
but until you really link it to a causative mechanism, it
remains vague," Krakoff said.
Researchers said that until more research is done, nobody
should change their coffee habits because of the findings.
"We really caution against that. We can't be sure that
coffee is having the effect we saw and coffee contains many
different compounds that can affect health in different ways,"
Freedman said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/cZYeY6
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)