By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 5 Whether cold temperatures have
anything to do with catching a cold has long been a question
that supposedly separates believers in old wives' tales from the
scientifically savvy. But while the cold-cold connection is
widely considered a medical myth, a new study finds otherwise.
Even a slight chill increases the speed at which
rhinoviruses, which cause the common cold, multiply in lab mice,
said the study published on Monday by Yale University
scientists. Cold temperatures also trigger immune-system changes
that let the viruses replicate virtually unchecked.
Scientists have suspected for more than half a century that
rhinoviruses thrive in a slight chill. A 1960 study found that
they multiply more quickly at 33 degrees Celsius (91.4
Fahrenheit) than at body temperature (37C, or 98.6F.).
The new study, published in Proceedings of the National
Academy of Sciences, confirmed that finding, showing cold
viruses replicated more efficiently and produced higher levels
of infectious particles at the lower temperature.
But it also extended the 1960 results, pinpointing three
biological effects of chilly air that can increase the
likelihood of developing a cold.
In cells lining the mice's nasal passages, genes that
produce the virus-fighting protein interferon were less active
at 33C than at 37C, Yale immunologist Akiko Iwasaki and her
colleagues reported.
In addition, molecules that detect viruses inside cells and
then order the cell to produce interferon were less sensitive at
colder temperatures. That lower sensitivity reduced production
not only of interferon but also of proteins that chop up virus
genes, block the release of virus and kill virus-infected cells.
Exposure to a rhinovirus is still a prerequisite for
catching a cold. But once a few viruses have entered cells of
the nasal cavity, Iwasaki said, inhaling cold winter air exposes
those cells to the chill "that the virus likes to replicate" and
causes the immune system to respond less aggressively.
"Altogether," she added, "these temperature effects can
result in an 100-fold difference in the level of cold virus" at
33C compared with 37C after three days - enough to turn an
asymptomatic viral population into sneezing, runny-nosed misery.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)