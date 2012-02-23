* Colonoscopies cut cancer death risk 53 percent in study
* Colon cancer third most common cancer worldwide
* Finding comes amid scrutiny of value of screening tests
Feb 23 (Reuters Health) - Doctors now have strong
evidence that colonoscopies save lives, a finding that may
encourage more people to get the dreaded tests to detect and
prevent colon cancer.
A team at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York
found that colonoscopies in which precancerous polyps, known as
adenomas, are removed can cut the risk of dying from colon
cancer by 53 percent. The study appears in the New England
Journal of Medicine.
In theory, adenoma removal saves lives by preventing a
tumor. Ann Zauber of the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
in New York, chief author of the long-term evaluation of polyp
removal, and her colleagues said their work demonstrates that.
"This study is showing both a reduction in colon cancer
incidence and colon cancer deaths by removing the adenomas, and
it's a long-term effect" she said in a telephone interview.
"This is reassuring for people to come in for screening."
One in 20 Americans will develop colorectal cancer. About
140,000 cases are diagnosed in the United States each year,
resulting in about 49,000 deaths, according to the National
Cancer Institute. It is the third most common cancer worldwide.
Confirmation that colonoscopies save lives comes as
researchers consider the value of popular screening tests, such
as those for prostate cancer. At issue is whether such screening
tests actually save lives or merely lead to diagnoses of more
tumors that may pose little danger to a patient and trigger
unnecessary treatment.
In standard colonoscopies, a tiny camera is threaded up
through the rectum. The device has a little pair of clippers on
the end to remove suspicious-looking growths so they can be
tested to see if they might become cancerous.
Only about half of people recommended for colonoscopies get
them, in part because the procedure is embarrassing,
uncomfortable and can, in rare cases, cause injury.
The study's conclusion is based on people who were sent for
a colonoscopy between 1980 and 1990. The Zauber team compared
the death rate in their study to the estimated death rate from a
national cancer tracking effort known as the Surveillance
Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) program.
Over a period as long as 23 years, the rate from colorectal
cancer among the 2,602 people who originally had adenomas
removed was 53 percent lower than would be expected based on the
rates seen in the government study. In all, 12 died from cancer
in the removal group, while 25 had normally been expected to die
of colorectal disease.
The lower rate includes the fact that 81 percent of the
patients who had polyps removed continued to have periodic
colonoscopies to check for growths.
STOOL SAMPLE TEST
Meanwhile, a separate study in the journal by a team in
Spain suggests that a relatively inexpensive and non-invasive
test that looks at stool samples is also highly effective at
finding polyps, but has yet to show if it saves lives.
Taken together, the findings suggest the two methods could
be used to identify more cases of colon cancer.
"An appealing concept would be to use colonoscopy as a
triage screening test, offering it once for everybody at 60
years of age" and using it to classify people into high- and
low-risk categories, Dr. Michael Bretthauer of Oslo University
Hospital and Dr. Mette Kalager of Telemark Hospital, both in
Norway, wrote in an editorial in the journal.
Low-risk people would not need further screening while those
with adenomas would be evaluated regularly.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a government-backed
agency, recommends screening for people age 50 to 75 years by
one of three methods: a colonoscopy every 10 years; annual stool
testing; or a less-thorough look into the colon (known as
flexible sigmoidoscopy) every five years in conjunction with
stool testing every two to three years.
The COLONPREV study, being conducted in Spain, is designed
to compare 10-year death rates in two groups: volunteers who
received a one-time colonoscopy and volunteers who are being
screened every two years using fecal immunochemical testing
(FIT), a form of blood stool testing. A positive FIT test led to
a colonoscopy.
After the first round of testing, the researchers said,
colorectal cancer was found in 30 people in the 26,703-member
colonoscopy group and 33 in the 26,599-person FIT group.
But colonoscopy uncovered twice as many advanced adenomas,
about 2 percent of the sample versus 1 percent.
The chief author of the Spanish study, Enrique Quintero of
Hospital Universitario de Canarias, said it was encouraging that
the cheaper fecal test "detected half the advanced adenomas just
in the first round."
The next round of FIT tests will uncover more growths, he
predicted. Death rates will not be examined until the 10-year
follow-up is completed in 2021.
Quintero and his team also found that the people assigned to
the FIT group were more likely to participate in screening than
those who were in line for a colonoscopy.
