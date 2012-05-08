NEW YORK May 8 Long commutes to work,
particularly more than 10 miles (16 km), may be hazardous to
health and are associated with increased weight, bigger
waistlines and poorer heart and lung fitness, according to a new
study.
Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri,
who studied nearly 4,300 commuters, found that people who
traveled 10 miles to work were more likely to have high blood
pressure and workers commuting 15 miles had a greater risk of
being obese and not getting enough exercise.
"The main finding is that the study was the first to show
that long commutes can take away from exercise and are
associated with higher weight, lower fitness levels and higher
blood pressure, and all of these are strong predictors of
cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers," Christine
Hoehner, the lead researcher of the study, said in an interview.
"It really looked specifically and with objective outcomes
at how long commuting really affects health."
U.S. census figures show that over the past four decades
Americans are commuting longer distances, with an average
commuting time of 20-25 minutes.
Hoehner, whose findings are published in the American
Journal of Preventive Medicine, and her team calculated the
shortest commuting distances by roads of workers in 11 counties
in the Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin, Texas areas, where about 90
percent of people travel back and forth to work by car.
They also tracked their heart and lung health, body mass
index (BMI) which is a measure of weight relative to height,
waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol levels,
triglycerides, or fat in blood, and blood sugar levels of the
commuters, as well as their physical activity.
Fifty one percent of the people in the study traveled 10
miles or less to work each way, and 18 percent traveled more
than 20 miles. The average commute was 12 miles.
The researchers found that long commutes were associated
with less moderate or vigorous exercise, greater BMI and larger
waists and higher blood pressure.
"It looks like the threshold was a commute distance of 10
miles for blood pressure," said Hoehner, adding it started to
change with that distance.
Obesity was associated with a commute of more than 15 miles.
The researchers found no differences in the findings between men
and women and different age groups.
Hoehner suggested the long commutes and more time spent
behind the wheel reduce how time much people exercise.
"For folks that live a long way from work they need to find
ways to build physical activity into their day," she said.
"Driving to work has become a part of American life. There is no
reason why taking walks during work breaks can't become a part
of American life too."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney)