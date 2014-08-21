DAKAR Aug 21 At least 70 people have died in northern Democratic Republic of Congo from an outbreak of hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, denying that the illness was Ebola.

"This is not Ebola," a WHO spokesman said in an email to Reuters on Thursday. A WHO report dated Thursday and seen by Reuters said that 592 people had contracted the disease, of whom 70 died. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)