* In U.S., girls must be 17 to buy them over-the-counter
* Having script on hand doesn't increase teen sex, studies
show
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Nov 26 Wading into the incendiary
subject of birth control for young teenagers, the American
Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday called on the nation's
pediatricians to counsel all of their adolescent patients about
emergency contraception and make advance prescriptions for it
available to girls under 17.
Because current federal policy bans over-the-counter sales
of the pills to girls under 17, having a prescription on hand
could help younger teens obtain emergency contraception more
quickly than if they have to contact a physician only after they
need it.
Calling the AAP decision "significant," Susan Wood, former
assistant commissioner for women's health at the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA), said, "it's not often you see physician
organizations saying that their patients are better off without
the physician involvement."
It is anyone's guess whether pediatricians will heed their
organization's recommendation, but AAP leaders are optimistic.
"We do hope that pediatricians read the policy statement and
follow the recommendations," said Dr. Cora Breuner, a
pediatrician at Seattle Children's Hospital who led the AAP
panel that produced the recommendations. "The Academy prides
itself on a devoted membership."
Emergency contraception for adolescents has been one of the
most politically fraught areas in healthcare for almost a
decade.
In 2005 the FDA declined to approve any over-the-counter
sales of Plan B, a "morning-after pill," overruling its panel of
outside experts as well as its own scientists. Last December the
FDA reversed that stance and moved to approve over-the-counter
sales with no age limits. But Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius overruled it, ordering that for
girls under 17 the pills remain available only by prescription.
The policy means that women in their 20s, 30s, or beyond
must also present proof of age, and that teenagers "face a
significant barrier if they suddenly need emergency
contraception at midnight on a Saturday," said Wood, who
resigned from the FDA in 2005 over its Plan B decision and is
now director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health at George
Washington University in Washington, D.C.
The most common form of emergency contraception is a high
dose of a regular birth-control pill such as Plan B and Plan B
One-Step from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
or Next Choice from Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc
. They generally sell for $10 to $80 and, although they
can work as long as 120 hours after unprotected sex, are most
effective in the first 24 hours.
All work by preventing ovulation, not by stopping the
implantation of a fertilized egg. "These are not
abortifacients," said Breuner.
GREATER USE OF EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTION
A 2006-08 survey found that 14 percent of sexually
experienced girls had used emergency contraception, up from 8
percent in a 2002 survey. The most common reason was condom
failure, but 13 percent of the girls said it was because of
rape.
A 2010 analysis of seven randomized studies of emergency
contraception found that having a morning-after prescription in
hand did not increase teens' sexual activity or decrease use of
standard contraceptives but did increase use of the pill and
shorten the time before a teenager used it after sex.
"It's just common sense that requiring a prescription is a
barrier," said Bill Alpert, chief program officer of the
National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy. "If
an august and respected medical group like AAP is suggesting
providing emergency contraception to minors is OK, that is a big
deal."
That is especially so when teens face other obstacles to
getting emergency contraception. For instance, in a 2012 study
that had 17-year-olds telephone pharmacies asking about
morning-after pills, only 57 percent of them correctly told the
caller that she could get the drugs without a prescription.
Another barrier is that some physicians refuse to provide
the prescriptions to teenagers, while others do so only in cases
of rape, AAP's research shows, suggesting that the refusal "may
be related to the physician's beliefs about whether it is OK for
teenagers to have sex."
But pediatricians, said AAP in its policy statement, "have a
duty to inform their patients about relevant, legally available
treatment options," even those "to which they object."
There are no good data on how many physicians write
prescriptions ahead of time for emergency contraception. "But we
do know that pediatricians don't even talk about it, let alone
offer advance prescriptions," said Breuner. "We tend not to like
bringing up stuff that's controversial."
One factor in the AAP's recommendation, which is being
published in the journal "Pediatrics," is that although teen
pregnancies in the United States have declined since 1991, the
rate is higher than in most other developed countries. The
percent of 15- to 18-year-olds who report ever having
intercourse - just over 40 percent, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - is, however, lower
than in many developed countries. In other words, fewer of
America's teens are having sex but more are getting pregnant.
"We think this is a big deal," Breuner said of the new
recommendation. "The mothership of pediatricians has come out in
favor of encouraging routine counseling and advance
emergency-contraception prescriptions as one part of a public
health strategy to reduce teen pregnancy."