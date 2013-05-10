LILLE/DUBAI May 10 A nurse in a hospital that
held France's only confirmed case of the SARS-like coronavirus
that has killed 18 people has been admitted to hospital in
northern France on suspicion on being infected herself, French
health officials said on Friday.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the number of
cases confirmed worldwide to 33 after Saudi Arabia said that two
people who were admitted to hospital there in April had been
determined by laboratory analysis to be infected.
There is no evidence so far of sustained human-to-human
transmission of the coronavirus. But health experts are
concerned about clusters of new possible cases of nCoV, which
started in the Gulf and spread to France, Britain and Germany.
Two people who had contact with the confirmed French case, a
65-year-old man who fell ill on returning from Dubai, were
admitted to hospital late on Thursday.
One was a patient who shared a ward with him when he was in
a hospital in the town of Valenciennes, northern France, at the
end of April, and the other is a doctor who treated him there.
The 65-year-old, who is in stable but serious condition, was
transferred to an isolated intensive care wing in Douai near
Lille, which is where the third case appeared. He was
transferred to Lille on Thursday night.
"We identified it overnight. It corresponds to the
investigations we've been undertaking since our confirmed case
of the coronavirus," said Sandrine Kueny, deputy director of the
regional health agency.
The nurse worked in the hospital's infectious disease unit
but it was unclear whether she had direct contact with the sick
man.
The coronavirus is from the same viral family that triggered
the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that
swept the world after starting in Asia in late 2003 and killed
775 people.
Giving details of the two new Saudi cases, Saudi deputy
health minister Ziad Memish said in an email to the web-based
disease monitoring system ProMED that a study of earlier
reported cases and repeat testing of suspected cases had
identified two additional cases on May 8.
The first patient was a 48-year-old man with multiple
coexisting medical conditions who became ill on April 29. He was
in stable condition, the WHO said.
The second patient was a 58-year-old man with an existing
medical condition who became ill on April 6. He fully recovered
and was discharged from hospital on May 3.
Memish added in the email that actions taken by Saudi
authorities since May 1 had prevented new cases emerging.
Since the beginning of May, 15 patients have been reported
from the Saudi outbreak, of which seven had died, the WHO said.
Of the 15 patients, 12 were men and three women. The age range
of the patients are from 24 to 94 years old.
French authorities advise that anyone who has recently
travelled to the Gulf region consult a doctor in case of fever.
(Reporting by Pierry Savary; Additional reporting by William
Maclean; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)