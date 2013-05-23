(Corrects spelling of name of WHO spokesman, para 5)
DUBAI May 23 Saudi Arabia has announced another
death from the SARS-like novel coronavirus (nCoV) in its central
al-Qassim region, bringing the total number of deaths in the
kingdom to 17.
A non-Saudi, whose nationality and age were not given, died
on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said on its website late on
Wednesday. It said he had been admitted to a hospital in
al-Qassim several days ago with an "acute respiratory syndrome".
"Most cases recorded so far are among elderly patients and
people with multiple chronic diseases," it added.
A World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman confirmed it had
been notified of the new death from the disease, which the WHO
plans to call Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
"It is in a different area and doesn't appear to be linked
to the recent outbreak and cluster in the eastern part of the
country," Glenn Thomas told reporters in Geneva.
The WHO's tally of people who have died in the kingdom from
nCoV/MERS since it surfaced last year is 18, including one who
died in Britain last year after arriving from Saudi Arabia.
The virus, which can cause coughing, fever and pneumonia, is
from the same family as the one responsible for an outbreak of
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed 775 people
worldwide in 2003.
The WHO says a total of 44 cases of the new virus have been
recorded so far, 22 of them fatal. Saudi Arabia has had 33 of
the cases.
WHO officials say the new virus appears to be transmissible
between humans, but only after prolonged, close contact.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Kevin
Liffey)