GENEVA, July 17 The Middle East respiratory
syndrome coronavirus (MERS) does not constitute a "public health
emergency of international concern", the emergency committee of
the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, while offering
technical advice on travel and other issues.
The body, composed of 15 international experts, issued a
unanimous decision after hearing reports from authorities in
Saudi Arabia and other countries affected by the deadly
SARS-like virus that has infected 82 people and killed 45 of
them.
"Based on these views and the currently available
information, the (WHO) Director-General (Margaret Chan) accepted
the Committee's assessment that the current MERS-CoV situation
is serious and of great concern, but does not constitute a
Public Health Emergency of International Concern at this time,"
the WHO said in a statement issued in Geneva.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)