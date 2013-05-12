RIYADH May 12 Two more people have died from novel coronavirus, a new strain of the virus similar to the one that caused SARS, in an outbreak in al-Ahsa region of Saudi Arabia, the deputy health minister for public health said on Sunday.

Ziad Memish said that in the latest cluster of infections, 15 cases had been confirmed, and nine of those patients had died.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)